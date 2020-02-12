Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
US elections 2020 - New Hampshire primary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Expat tax - what you need to know
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maretha Retief - Legal specialist at SARS
Today at 10:45
CEO paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 11:05
Science and tech - The Answer Series offers teachers free access to study guide ebooks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
George Eadie
Today at 11:32
Majozi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Today at 11:45
Ramaphosa's priorities as AU Chair
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:33
Cyril's Choices - a book by John Matisonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia. 11 February 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade. 11 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous' "...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project). 11 February 2020 12:53 PM
Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs) The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News). 11 February 2020 10:22 AM
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer. 10 February 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Pretoria. 11 February 2020 4:37 PM
'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous' "...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project). 11 February 2020 12:53 PM
Licensing departments across SA offline after national server outage The system is down as a result of issues with the national server. 11 February 2020 12:52 PM
View all Local
What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels? NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world. 12 February 2020 8:00 AM
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry. 12 February 2020 7:22 AM
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian Bill Gates seems to be going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do. 11 February 2020 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options

12 February 2020 7:22 AM
by
Tags:
Medical aid
Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry.

Tune in at 8.07 this morning. Cheaper medical aid options being axed? Refilwe and guests dig into the planned ban of Low Cost Benefit Options by the Council of Medical Schemes which has divided the health insurance industry.


12 February 2020 7:22 AM
by
Tags:
Medical aid

More from Lifestyle

clean-the-worldpng

What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels?

12 February 2020 8:00 AM

NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180918bill-gatesjpg

Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian

11 February 2020 11:23 AM

Bill Gates seems to be going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Submarine communications cable under the sea 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go

11 February 2020 8:51 AM

Poor UK weather has kept the cable repair vessel is stuck in port at Avonmouth and the current repair date is the 16 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

image-copyjpg

New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?

11 February 2020 6:41 AM

The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Munyaka by Balwin Properties

Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development

10 February 2020 11:42 AM

Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoyo-ma-kirstenboschjpeg

Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch

10 February 2020 11:23 AM

The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-seven-g7-countries-economy-summit-123rf

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

10 February 2020 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother City Comedy Festival 2020 Facebook

Get ready to find your funny bone as 'Mother' of all comedy festivals returns

9 February 2020 3:39 PM

The 2nd Mother City Comedy Festival starts at the Baxter on 11 February. Co-producer Stuart Taylor says, get yourself there!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190829-federer-edjpg

My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill

7 February 2020 2:18 PM

Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Tearful Refilwe rocked to her core by her neighbour's rudeness

SAA needs more – not fewer – routes to negate the cost of leasing, says Numsa

Business

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

Politics Africa

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding for Wednesday but power grid vulnerable

12 February 2020 7:37 AM

Vereeniging grade 11 pupil dies after drinking poison

12 February 2020 7:26 AM

Numsa: SAA managers still running show despite being under business rescue

12 February 2020 6:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA