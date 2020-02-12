Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options
Tune in at 8.07 this morning. Cheaper medical aid options being axed? Refilwe and guests dig into the planned ban of Low Cost Benefit Options by the Council of Medical Schemes which has divided the health insurance industry.
