'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Goliath vs Hlophe - to the JCC they go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Writes for Business Day and Financial Mail. Newzroom Afrika contributor.
Today at 16:20
Nzimande visits NSFAS office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Today at 16:55
Airbus has revealed a previously secret model of a possible future airliner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:05
State drops charges against man implicated in Kwahlelo Tiwane kidnapping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - EWN
Today at 17:20
Explainer: Democratic primary race - Here’s how candidates win delegates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - deputy head of the US and the Americas Programme at London think-tank Chatham House
Today at 17:46
Eastern Cape health worker app, Ncediso, to be part of UN showcase
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Darelle van Greunen - Director: Center for Community Technologies NNMU
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
City of Cape Town responds on water collectors at park
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:20
Virgin Atlantic returns to Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezl Gericke - Head of Africa, India and Middle East at Virgin Atlantic
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies x Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
David Maynier- SONA preview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - Mp & Da Shadow Minister Of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Cyril's Choices - a book by John Matisonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Tomorrow at 10:45
Sona needs to map out ‘the how’ for tourism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE- Cristin Flynn, Earth Adventurer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox- Ramaphosa's priorities as AU Chair
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia. 11 February 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade. 11 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous' "...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project). 11 February 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place. 12 February 2020 2:18 PM
State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
View all Local
Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad. 12 February 2020 11:43 AM
What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels? NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world. 12 February 2020 8:00 AM
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry. 12 February 2020 7:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs' Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry. 12 February 2020 10:03 AM
'Artificial Intelligence running on supercomputers are coming for tax dodgers' "We’re professionalising data science to ensure we’re able to detect those who don’t comply," says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 12 February 2020 9:45 AM
Africa investment report sees South Africa slipping down the rankings The Money Show interviews RMB's Neville Mandimika about the Where to Invest in Africa report. 11 February 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Business

'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs'

12 February 2020 10:03 AM
by
Tags:
Medical aid
Medical insurance
gap cover
low cost medical benefits
Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry.

Government has banned the private sector’s attempt to create a low-cost medical aid.

The decision by the Council for Medical Schemes has divided the health insurance industry.

Refilwe Moloto looks at the various points for and against the ban and speaks to Dr Brian Ruff of PPO Serve and Barry Childs of Insight Actuaries and Consultants.

These products were intended to come to market to provide lower-cost alternatives to medical scheme cover which is quite expensive and only affordable for people with higher incomes.

Barry Childs - Insight Actuaries and Consultants

He highlights two key issues, one, the lack of communication and poor process embarked on by the Council.

Childs says the lack of consultation is what caused the strong reaction to the Council's decision.

These products are still active...but the registrar indicated that by 2021 he is going to stop them. So the communication and process seem to be a little back to front.

Barry Childs - Insight Actuaries and Consultants

Since the announcement, the Council has been very conciliatory and engaged with the industry players in a roadshow, says Childs.

He is saying tell us what you have to say, give us your feedback, we want to make this work.

Barry Childs - Insight Actuaries and Consultants

Secondly, he highlights that these products exist in a health reform environment with some uncertainty.

Childs says NHI dominates the narrative about where the country is moving regarding health reform.

But there's really no clarity on what role private sector is going to play - the role of medical schemes, the role of health insurance products, etc.

Barry Childs - Insight Actuaries and Consultants

Childs believes these products should not be prohibited.

There is a place for these products. They do provide a valuable service.

Barry Childs - Insight Actuaries and Consultants

But he agrees the products should be properly regulated and provide value.

Dr Brian Ruff weighs in and argues the correct perspective is to understand the role of what he terms gap products which addressed gaps in the medical scheme cover that medical schemes have done nothing about over some 20 years of regulation.

The effect of all of that has been that a combination of these gap products have been offered by these health insurers as an alternative to medical scheme membership to young and healthy people - because obviously they can underwrite and exclude people in a way that the schemes can't.

Dr Brian Ruff - PPO Serve

Ruff argues that current unbalanced benefits in schemes are one of the drivers that make medical aid expensive.

In order to get basic stuff done, you need to be admitted to hospital where it costs tens times more than if it happens out of the hospital environment.

Dr Brian Ruff - PPO Serve

Allowing these products then, rather than just fixing the medical scheme environment and filling in the gaps, is to have an ageing population which mean that prices go up making the problem even worse, he adds.

We're in a kind of vicious cycle.

Dr Brian Ruff - PPO Serve

He says while he agrees the process could have been better managed, the proliferation of these products is not in anyone's long-term interests.

We need to be looking at better solutions.

Dr Brian Ruff - PPO Serve

He says for a medical aid scheme to work it needs to include young and old, with cross-subsidies between old and sick people and young people.

You want everybody involved.

Dr Brian Ruff - PPO Serve

He says these products are not regulated in that way.

So, these products are allowed to exclude older people or to market specifically to young people....they are paying out less than half the money that they are collecting and taking out large profits, none of which would be allowed in a regular medical scheme.

Dr Brian Ruff - PPO Serve

But, he adds, the medical schemes are equally remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs.

Why do you run out of your medical savings account in February?

Dr Brian Ruff - PPO Serve

Take a listen to the insightful discussion below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


12 February 2020 10:03 AM
by
Tags:
Medical aid
Medical insurance
gap cover
low cost medical benefits

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine

12 February 2020 11:43 AM

As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clean-the-worldpng

What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels?

12 February 2020 8:00 AM

NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-capetalkjpg

Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options

12 February 2020 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180918bill-gatesjpg

Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian

11 February 2020 11:23 AM

Bill Gates seems to be going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Submarine communications cable under the sea 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

[INTERNET REPAIR UPDATE] One undersea cable fixed, one to go

11 February 2020 8:51 AM

Poor UK weather has kept the cable repair vessel is stuck in port at Avonmouth and the current repair date is the 16 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

image-copyjpg

New from Life Podcasts: Could astrology predict what lies ahead for you?

11 February 2020 6:41 AM

The internet has made horoscopes more accessible, with more millennials accessing astrology with a quick scroll through Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Munyaka by Balwin Properties

Johannesburg gets a R9 billion beachfront (not kidding) property development

10 February 2020 11:42 AM

Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoyo-ma-kirstenboschjpeg

Pippa Hudson experiences Yo-Yo magic at Kirstenbosch

10 February 2020 11:23 AM

The brilliant cellist uses Bach's suites as a tool for connecting humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-seven-g7-countries-economy-summit-123rf

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

10 February 2020 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

dagga-weedjpg

Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college

12 February 2020 2:18 PM

MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roller-coaster-1643076-1920jpg

[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona

12 February 2020 12:13 PM

A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sars-commissioner-1jpg

'Artificial Intelligence running on supercomputers are coming for tax dodgers'

12 February 2020 9:45 AM

"We’re professionalising data science to ensure we’re able to detect those who don’t comply," says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

Africa investment report sees South Africa slipping down the rankings

11 February 2020 8:29 PM

The Money Show interviews RMB's Neville Mandimika about the Where to Invest in Africa report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ldc-portrait-stacked-1jpg

Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week

11 February 2020 7:43 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unemployment.jpg

Unemployment rate remains at highest level since 2008

11 February 2020 7:17 PM

No work, no vacancies - and chances are that things will get worse before they get better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Commission inquiry

Competition commission loses three cases in two months - is this good or bad?

11 February 2020 6:40 PM

Companies accused of price fixing have recently started fighting back instead of settling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

SAA needs more – not fewer – routes to negate the cost of leasing, says Numsa

11 February 2020 2:37 PM

Numsa is not impressed that SAA's business rescue practitioners cancelled 11 unprofitable routes to avoid it from shutting down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180918bill-gatesjpg

Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian

11 February 2020 11:23 AM

Bill Gates seems to be going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

11 February 2020 10:22 AM

The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

Local Politics

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

Local Politics

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

Politics Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa 'unfazed' by EFF threats to disrupt Sona

12 February 2020 3:08 PM

19-year-old imbongi to honour Ramaphosa at Sona

12 February 2020 2:00 PM

Ramaphosa to meet with youth ahead of Sona

12 February 2020 1:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA