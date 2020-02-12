'Artificial Intelligence running on supercomputers are coming for tax dodgers'

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has developed a high-tech new system that will make dodging taxes harder and more costly to pull off.

Abongile Nzelenzele played a clip in which Commissioner Edward Kieswetter explains the tax collector’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities with supercomputers working through volumes of data to ensure compliance.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter

… we’re professionalizing data science… to ensure those who seek not to comply, that we’re able to detect them… Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

If you can save R100 by not complying, the cost of non-compliance must be at least R101 so that there’s no cost benefit to you. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

We know South Africa is losing tens-of-billions of rands through illicit trade in the tobacco industry, fuel industry, gold refining industry… We know there’s been aggressive planning and complicated structures that large corporates engage in that has seen billions of rands flowing offshore, not all of it legitimately… We know there are 2.1 million South Africans with financial assets offshore… Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

We have enormous islands of data… that we can impose artificial intelligence on to help us enforce compliance… There are more than R100 billion that should be collected that’s floating out there… it’s criminal! Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

