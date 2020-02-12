'Artificial Intelligence running on supercomputers are coming for tax dodgers'
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has developed a high-tech new system that will make dodging taxes harder and more costly to pull off.
Abongile Nzelenzele played a clip in which Commissioner Edward Kieswetter explains the tax collector’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities with supercomputers working through volumes of data to ensure compliance.
… we’re professionalizing data science… to ensure those who seek not to comply, that we’re able to detect them…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
If you can save R100 by not complying, the cost of non-compliance must be at least R101 so that there’s no cost benefit to you.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
We know South Africa is losing tens-of-billions of rands through illicit trade in the tobacco industry, fuel industry, gold refining industry… We know there’s been aggressive planning and complicated structures that large corporates engage in that has seen billions of rands flowing offshore, not all of it legitimately… We know there are 2.1 million South Africans with financial assets offshore…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
We have enormous islands of data… that we can impose artificial intelligence on to help us enforce compliance… There are more than R100 billion that should be collected that’s floating out there… it’s criminal!Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
For more detail, listen to the audio below.
More from Business
Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college
MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.Read More
[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona
A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.Read More
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs'
Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry.Read More
Africa investment report sees South Africa slipping down the rankings
The Money Show interviews RMB's Neville Mandimika about the Where to Invest in Africa report.Read More
Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week
Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.Read More
Unemployment rate remains at highest level since 2008
No work, no vacancies - and chances are that things will get worse before they get better.Read More
Competition commission loses three cases in two months - is this good or bad?
Companies accused of price fixing have recently started fighting back instead of settling.Read More
SAA needs more – not fewer – routes to negate the cost of leasing, says Numsa
Numsa is not impressed that SAA's business rescue practitioners cancelled 11 unprofitable routes to avoid it from shutting down.Read More
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian
Bill Gates seems to be going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.Read More
Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)
The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News).Read More