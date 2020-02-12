'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'

South Africa is increasingly in the clutches of the US right-wing fundamentalists… Eddie Mhlanga, obstetrician-gynaecologist (co-creator of SA’s abortion law)

(Read: US-linked anti-abortion centres ‘violating the law’ in South Africa)

Powerful American activists (who claim to have close ties to the Trump administration) are manipulating women and girls with misinformation on an extraordinary scale in “crisis pregnancy centres” (CPCs) around the world, including South Africa.

That is according non-profit news site openDemocracy, who says the CPCs are made to resemble clinics claiming to offer pregnant women unbiased “advice”.

It’s a lie, says openDemocracy.

Upon investigating, it found that employees are trained to advise women against legal abortions and even from using contraception.

In Pretoria, an undercover reporter posing as a troubled woman facing a crisis pregnancy was told that “abortion is murder” that she could be “killing a future president” and that she would “always be haunted by her choice”.

In Stellenbosch, another undercover reporter was told she would face “post-abortion syndrome” leading to “depression and nightmares”, despite the existence of reputable research discrediting the existence of such a syndrome.

Other lies being fed to women include the assertion that abortion increases a women’s risk of getting cancer, that a woman needs consent for abortion from a partner, that hospitals refuse to treat complications arising from abortion, that condoms don’t work and that abortion can “turn” partners into homosexuals.

The CPCs are breaking South Africa’s laws if these claims are true.

Ismail Lagardien interviewed openDemocracy’s Kerry Cullinan.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.