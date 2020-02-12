Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine

Should you reconsider your travel plans as the coronavirus continues its spread around the world? And if you have been out of the country recently, what containment steps should you consider?

Refilwe Moloto gets some advice from Dr Pete Vincent of Netcare travel clinics and Medicross Tokai.

RELATED: How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide

Dr Vincent says in view of the latest statistics around the re-named Covid-19 coronavirus, you should be very wary when you return to South Africa from a trip abroad.

If you visited an area where a case was recorded you should "self-quarantine" yourself.

And if you do show any symptoms, do not go to your doctor's rooms he urges - contact your local hospital instead.

You shouldn't go to work or school for 14 days and if you become sick in that time, do not go to your doctor. Rather call up the emergency unit of your local hospital and tell them you're sick and coming in so that they can be prepared for you. Dr Pete Vincent, Netcare travel clinics and Medicross Tokai

If you go into a doctor's rooms you're just more likely to spread it. Dr Pete Vincent, Netcare travel clinics and Medicross Tokai

He lists the three symptoms of infection:

- shortness of breath

- a high temperature

- a cough

If you are travelling abroad soon, Dr Vincent also has important advice on precautions to take on board a plane.

Take a listen: