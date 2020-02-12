[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona
Treasury Management company Peregrine Treasury Solutions created this nifty graphic to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.
One year ago, the rand was trading at 13.24 to the US dollar.
It immediately started to decline in value – with much volatility – to reach a level of R15.46 in August.
The rand is currently (noon on 12 February, a day before Sona 2020) trading at R14.79 to the dollar.
