It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe

"I feel quite strongly that Joseph Shabalala is a man who is deserving of a national honour here in South Africa and still has not received one."

Refiloe Moloto pays tribute to the beloved Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, who she feels has not received the official recognition he deserves in his own country.

The news of his death on Tuesday sparked a flood of tributes from government, industry figures and ordinary South Africans alike.

BREAKING: World-renowned isicathamiya musician and Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Bab' Joseph Shabalala has died. Under his leadership, his group has won 4 Grammys and carved a legacy in the music industry locally and abroad.

Condolences to his family and industry colleagues. pic.twitter.com/rfYSwrks74 — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) February 11, 2020

Shabalala founded the multi-Grammy award winning choral group in the early 1960s.

He passed on at the age of 78 and leaves a big hole in the heart of South Africans. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

He was really a legendary musician... It was him that crystalized the sound of isicathamiya. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Moloto notes that Shabalala was honoured with an honorary doctorate from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) in 2015, but this not enough she says. Why has he not yet received a national honour?

The Breakfast presenter also plays a clip of a 1993 interview where Shabalala recounts the dream that led to the founding of the group.

