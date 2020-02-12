Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona
Jacob Zuma will be at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.
Former @PresidentJZUMA will attend #SONA2020! @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/5fHw3asYu5— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
The former president was conspicuously absent at Sona since he stepped down.
Last week, Zuma failed to appear at his corruption trial, claiming ill health.
Judge Daya Pillay questioned the validity of the sick note Zuma presented and issued a warrant for his arrest, stayed until his corruption trial restarts on 6 May.
Clement Manyathela interviewed political analyst Levy Ndou.
Maybe he’s saying, ‘It has happened [his removal from power]. I accept it. And as a disciplined member of the ANC and a former president… I indeed can still go and support my successor while he’s delivering the State of the Nation Address.Levy Ndou, political analyst
He might be saying, ‘I need to go watch the drama… I was embarrassed and Ramaphosa was sitting down and looking…’Levy Ndou, political analyst
Maybe he’s saying, ‘I was sick, but I’m fully recovered’… Saying to the courts, he’s healthy enough to appear…Levy Ndou, political analyst
There’s a growing perception in society that Jacob Zuma is trying all the tricks in the book to avoid appearing in court… My view is that if President Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court…Levy Ndou, political analyst
Listen to the interview [skip to 7:41] in the audio below.
