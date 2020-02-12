State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping
The State has dropped charges against a 22-year-old man arrested after the abduction of a baby from Khayelitsha. He appeared in the Belville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
The two-month-old twin boy was snatched in Parow on 16 January.
Ely Kibunda was arrested shortly afterwards, along with his co-accused, 18-year-old Karabo Tau.
RELATED: Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues
EWN reports that the teenager will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing.
Tau claims police coerced her into writing a statement saying she took the child and handed him over to someone else.
Little Kwahlelo Tiwane has still not been found.
