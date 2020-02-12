Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college
The Eastern Cape has an international reputation for many things which along with its spectacular coastline, includes the quality dagga appreciated by users of the weed.
Now the provincial government has approved the setting up of what would be South Africa's first cannabis college.
Cannabis will still have to be recognised as a licensed agricultural crop for full-scale development, but rural development MEC Nomakhosazana Meth wants the province to be ready for commercialisation.
RELATED: Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
She says they need to ensure they exploit this potential to create economic growth and employment in the province.
We are saying the Eastern Cape is the capital province and Lusikisiki is known to be the world's capital town of cannabis.Nomakhosazana Meth, Rural Development MEC - Eastern Cape
It is clear that the tide is shifting world-wide towards ensuring that this industry is the one that is used and is optimized to ensure that we grow.Nomakhosazana Meth, Rural Development MEC - Eastern Cape
Clement asks about still-remaining legal obstacles that could trip up this vision.
Meth says they are "readying" themselves for national government to move faster with widening the scope of legalisation.
We all know there was a Constitutional Court decision to legalise medical cannabis... We as the communities and the farmers in particular... we must be pushing government to say we are ready because already we know there is a black market.Nomakhosazana Meth, Rural Development MEC - Eastern Cape
The black market is only dealing with the primary production and our people are not that aware and not empowered in terms of understanding the value of this plant, so they are vulnerable.Nomakhosazana Meth, Rural Development MEC - Eastern Cape
She says once government comes up with the legislation that allows full-swing development of the cannabis plant, the Eastern Cape does not want to be left behind.
Hear more about the MEC's vision here:
More from Local
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona
Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus
Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.Read More
State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping
Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow.Read More
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona
“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.Read More
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe
Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?Read More
Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine
As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad.Read More
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'
Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan.Read More
Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru
The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Pretoria.Read More
'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous'
"...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project).Read More
Licensing departments across SA offline after national server outage
The system is down as a result of issues with the national server.Read More
More from Business
[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona
A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.Read More
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs'
Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry.Read More
'Artificial Intelligence running on supercomputers are coming for tax dodgers'
"We’re professionalising data science to ensure we’re able to detect those who don’t comply," says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Africa investment report sees South Africa slipping down the rankings
The Money Show interviews RMB's Neville Mandimika about the Where to Invest in Africa report.Read More
Bewitching and bewildering ad campaigns of the week
Branding expert Andy Rice focuses on an advertisement campaign that is part of an ageism backlash. This, and more, in Heroes and Zeros.Read More
Unemployment rate remains at highest level since 2008
No work, no vacancies - and chances are that things will get worse before they get better.Read More
Competition commission loses three cases in two months - is this good or bad?
Companies accused of price fixing have recently started fighting back instead of settling.Read More
SAA needs more – not fewer – routes to negate the cost of leasing, says Numsa
Numsa is not impressed that SAA's business rescue practitioners cancelled 11 unprofitable routes to avoid it from shutting down.Read More
Bill Gates buys world’s 1st hydrogen-fueled superyacht, reports The Guardian
Bill Gates seems to be going green. Kind of. The way gazillionaires do.Read More
Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)
The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News).Read More