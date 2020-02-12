Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus
(Read: Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona)
(Read: Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona)
Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group” says Jacob Zuma is not in the country, despite Parliament confirming his attendance at the State of the Nations Address.
He also expressed his outrage at the court’s treatment of the former president when it issued a stayed warrant of arrest to ensure he appears when his corruption trial resumes in May.
… the plan is to support President Zuma and to express our outrage at the warrant of arrest against President Zuma, and to then plan a series of mass rolling actions to express our unhappiness about that warrant of arrest and our support for him and the Radical Economic Transformation programme…Carl Niehaus
Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa…Carl Niehaus
We respect our judiciary, however… there was no need to issue this warrant of arrest… President Zuma has attended every one of the appearances he had to do… President Zuma respects the judiciary! He’s proved that over 15 years! … To issue a warrant of arrest after he has proven in every possible way that he respects the judiciary is unacceptable.Carl Niehaus
Yes, we know the sick note had some alterations… [but] he’s always respected the courts and he’s an elderly statesman. There’s absolutely no flight risk and there was no need for a warrant of arrest.Carl Niehaus
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
