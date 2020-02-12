Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Goliath vs Hlophe - to the JCC they go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Writes for Business Day and Financial Mail. Newzroom Afrika contributor.
Today at 16:20
Nzimande visits NSFAS office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Today at 16:55
Airbus has revealed a previously secret model of a possible future airliner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:05
State drops charges against man implicated in Kwahlelo Tiwane kidnapping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - EWN
Today at 17:20
Explainer: Democratic primary race - Here’s how candidates win delegates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - deputy head of the US and the Americas Programme at London think-tank Chatham House
Today at 17:46
Eastern Cape health worker app, Ncediso, to be part of UN showcase
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Darelle van Greunen - Director: Center for Community Technologies NNMU
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
City of Cape Town responds on water collectors at park
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:20
Virgin Atlantic returns to Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezl Gericke - Head of Africa, India and Middle East at Virgin Atlantic
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies x Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
David Maynier- SONA preview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - Mp & Da Shadow Minister Of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Cyril's Choices - a book by John Matisonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Tomorrow at 10:45
Sona needs to map out ‘the how’ for tourism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE- Cristin Flynn, Earth Adventurer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox- Ramaphosa's priorities as AU Chair
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia. 11 February 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade. 11 February 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous' "...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project). 11 February 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place. 12 February 2020 2:18 PM
State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
View all Local
Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad. 12 February 2020 11:43 AM
What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels? NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world. 12 February 2020 8:00 AM
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry. 12 February 2020 7:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs' Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry. 12 February 2020 10:03 AM
'Artificial Intelligence running on supercomputers are coming for tax dodgers' "We’re professionalising data science to ensure we’re able to detect those who don’t comply," says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 12 February 2020 9:45 AM
Africa investment report sees South Africa slipping down the rankings The Money Show interviews RMB's Neville Mandimika about the Where to Invest in Africa report. 11 February 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Politics

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

12 February 2020 2:14 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
SONA
State of the Nationa Address
Carl Niehaus
Clement Manyathela
JAcob zuma corruption
2020 Sona
Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group
Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.

(Read: Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona)

(Read: Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona)

Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group” says Jacob Zuma is not in the country, despite Parliament confirming his attendance at the State of the Nations Address.

He also expressed his outrage at the court’s treatment of the former president when it issued a stayed warrant of arrest to ensure he appears when his corruption trial resumes in May.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus addresses the crowd outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

… the plan is to support President Zuma and to express our outrage at the warrant of arrest against President Zuma, and to then plan a series of mass rolling actions to express our unhappiness about that warrant of arrest and our support for him and the Radical Economic Transformation programme…

Carl Niehaus

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa…

Carl Niehaus

We respect our judiciary, however… there was no need to issue this warrant of arrest… President Zuma has attended every one of the appearances he had to do… President Zuma respects the judiciary! He’s proved that over 15 years! … To issue a warrant of arrest after he has proven in every possible way that he respects the judiciary is unacceptable.

Carl Niehaus

Yes, we know the sick note had some alterations… [but] he’s always respected the courts and he’s an elderly statesman. There’s absolutely no flight risk and there was no need for a warrant of arrest.

Carl Niehaus

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


12 February 2020 2:14 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
SONA
State of the Nationa Address
Carl Niehaus
Clement Manyathela
JAcob zuma corruption
2020 Sona
Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group

More from Local

zuma-tweetpng

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

12 February 2020 3:25 PM

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weedjpg

Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college

12 February 2020 2:18 PM

MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kwahlelo-tiwane-twin-boy-abductedjpg

State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211-jospeh-shabalalajpg

It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe

12 February 2020 12:57 PM

Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine

12 February 2020 11:43 AM

As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenagers gossiping friendship 123rflifestyle 123rf

'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'

12 February 2020 11:29 AM

Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211-joseph-shabalala-edjpg

Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru

11 February 2020 4:37 PM

The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous'

11 February 2020 12:53 PM

"...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171207licence-sajpg

Licensing departments across SA offline after national server outage

11 February 2020 12:52 PM

The system is down as a result of issues with the national server.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

zuma-tweetpng

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

12 February 2020 3:25 PM

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roller-coaster-1643076-1920jpg

[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona

12 February 2020 12:13 PM

A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

namibian-hardwood-forests-plundered-john-grobler-facebookjpg

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

11 February 2020 11:00 AM

Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mandela-speakspng

[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade

11 February 2020 10:00 AM

Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mandela-releasepng

'Most amazing day of my life' - Madiba release event organiser Willie Hofmeyr

11 February 2020 9:08 AM

Willie Hofmeyr remembers the day Nelson Mandela was released and shares the famous story of how Madiba's car got lost on the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jonty-rhodes-cricket-twitter-pic

The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation

10 February 2020 6:39 PM

Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

62% of the population give Cyril Ramaphosa thumbs up - Citizen Survey

10 February 2020 1:22 PM

Strategic Research Director at Citizen Survey Reza Omar explains how the survey came up with this favourability rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-south-african-airwaysjpg

'Law is very clear, business practitioner has full management control'

10 February 2020 9:27 AM

Advocate Sello Alcock analyses the president's unhappiness at the business rescue team having cut SAA routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

Local Politics

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

Local Politics

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

Politics Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa 'unfazed' by EFF threats to disrupt Sona

12 February 2020 3:08 PM

19-year-old imbongi to honour Ramaphosa at Sona

12 February 2020 2:00 PM

Ramaphosa to meet with youth ahead of Sona

12 February 2020 1:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA