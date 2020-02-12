Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

(Read: Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona)

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

On Wednesday morning, it sent out this tweet:

However, in the afternoon it admitted its error:

In confirming list of former presidents who have confirmed attendance of Sona, an earlier tweet erroneously included Former President Jacob Zuma. The confirmation was premature; an accurate update will be given later today. The error is regretted. Parliament

