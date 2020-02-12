Been burned by ticket scammers? A cautionary tale about reselling sites
When the tennis spectacular Match in Africa was announced, the Roger Federer Foundation explicitly warned against buying tickets before sales were launched on the official site.
However, some fans just couldn't resist dipping their toes into the reselling market, buying tickets at vastly inflated prices to ensure they booked their spot at the Cape Town Stadium.
Among them were Karin Mahoney and her husband from Gauteng, who say they forked out R8,000 for two tickets on the Instaticket site. They also paid for plane tickets and accommodation in Cape Town.
RELATED: Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets
The couple flew down, hoping against hope that they hadn't been scammed.
The story had a happy ending, but only after they'd endured a mountain of stress, including having to validate one of the tickets with Computicket at the stadium.
Can you believe it, they've been handed to our accommodation in Green Point!Karin Mahoney
It got them to the first row of seats right in front, that empty area sort of below the court. They were in the first seats and she said it was not ideal - they were to the side and they were actually in line of sight with the players' shoes.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
After all they went through they were thrilled because they'd begun to fear the worst but given the rip-off costs... and mainly the stress around, should they take their flight... any re-selling site is just off their list now forever.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler wanted to find out how tickets land up on reselling sites in the first place and received an email from official ticket seller Computicket (via owners Shoprite).
The logical deduction is that the tickets involved could only be those handed out to parties like sponsors, corporates or organisations that purchase them for staff.
Unfortunately the ticketing provider has no way of controlling what people who receive these tickets do with them after taking ownership.Computicket statement, via Shoprite
Computicket has no affiliations with any other ticketing providers, including Instaticket and for security reasons, ticket scalping (unauthorised reselling of tickets) is prohibited... We advise that unauthorised resellers be approached directly for ticket refunds.Computicket statement, via Shoprite
Listen to the conversation with Knowler:
(she also rates online grocery shopping sites, skip to 12:58)
More from Local
Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year?
Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well.Read More
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona
Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college
MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.Read More
Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus
Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.Read More
State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping
Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow.Read More
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona
“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.Read More
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe
Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?Read More
Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine
As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad.Read More
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'
Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan.Read More
Joseph Shabalala carried the torch of isicathamiya to the world, says music guru
The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Pretoria.Read More