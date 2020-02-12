#SONA2020: Will Ramaphosa step up to the challenge?
All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa for Thursday night's State of the Nation Speech.
Is it too extreme to say this is the litmus test for Cyril Ramaphosa?
Either he pulls it off or this becomes his legacy - the failure to turn around SA.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, about expectations for SONA 2020.
I don't think we should attach too much importance to it. I do think the country is in deep trouble and the president is failing to come clean with us and how we can get out of our multiple crises. You'd think with all the crises, unemployment, no growth, the fiscal crisis, municipalities that cannot deliver - you'd think the president would be driving the civil service night and day to come up with solutions but that's not where we are.Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise
Hope is not a strategy. Are we going to see a cut in the endless growth in public sector wages? Are we going to see a turning of the tide that we're getting a firm hand on expenditure and that we're going to take the necessary pain? Only the president has the political power to make the changes that are so desperately needed.Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise
Rudi Dornbusch, a famous Latin-American economist, said, “a crisis takes a much longer time coming than you think, and then it happens much faster than you would have thought.” That's the Dornbusch rule, and it seems that South Africa is poised to test that.Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise
It's hard to see the proverbial tunnel never mind the light at the end of it.Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : #SONA2020: Will Ramaphosa step up to the challenge?
