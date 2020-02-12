A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:45
Six Fourty Feature: haptic tech
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:07
Trump trade revamp to hit SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lebohang Pheko - Senior Research Fellow And Political Economist at Trade Collective
Tomorrow at 07:20
Virgin Atlantic returns to Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezl Gericke - Head of Africa, India and Middle East at Virgin Atlantic
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
How land grabs will affect land owners' bond and debt
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre Venter - General Manager Banking Assoc of SA at Banking Association South Africa
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies x Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
David Maynier- SONA preview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - Mp & Da Shadow Minister Of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Cyril's Choices - a book by John Matisonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Tomorrow at 10:45
Sona needs to map out ‘the how’ for tourism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILE- Cristin Flynn, Earth Adventurer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Mind of a Fox- Ramaphosa's priorities as AU Chair
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address. 12 February 2020 3:25 PM
Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”. 12 February 2020 2:14 PM
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous' "...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project). 11 February 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year? Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well. 12 February 2020 5:22 PM
Been burned by ticket scammers? A cautionary tale about reselling sites A Joburg couple's story had a happy ending when they did finally get to see Federer play Nadal, but was the stress worth it? 12 February 2020 4:00 PM
State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs' Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry. 12 February 2020 10:03 AM
What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels? NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world. 12 February 2020 8:00 AM
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry. 12 February 2020 7:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
The horror of the late Christmas champagne Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with. 12 February 2020 7:52 PM
End of an era: AngloGold exits South Africa It's the end of an era as AngloGold Ashanti sells its Mponeng mine. 12 February 2020 7:26 PM
A record breaking shoe may also break the sport Setting out to solve one problem may result in you creating a new potentially harder problem to address. 12 February 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

12 February 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
Setting out to solve one problem may result in you creating a new potentially harder problem to address.

Disruption, innovation, progress and unintended consequences.

This is the challenge that Clayton Christensen addressed in his 1990s book The Innovator's Dilemma and it comes in the same month as his untimely death at 67.

One of the issues he identified is that the same reasons that might give some companies a disruptive advantage might also result in the death of another similar company.

Might Nike’s incredible world record-shattering shoes be a innovators dream or dilemma?

This is the story of the Nike ZoomX Alphafly Next% long-distance world-record-setting shoe. Will it be Nike’s crowning glory or the kiss of death for the sport?

Let me see if I can make the case for and against and leave you and time to decide.

A statue of the Greek goddess of victory - Nike

It all starts in Marathon

The marathon was introduced as a new event in the 1896 modern Olympics. It was inspired by the poem of a Greek messenger that ran from the battlefield at Marathon to Athens to announce the Athenian victory over the Persians, no sooner had the message been delivered over a distance of about 40km that the valiant messenger dropped dead of exhaustion. Historians dispute the contents of the poem and it appears the truth is even more impressive, however as the old saying goes the rest is history.

Initially, the distance was approximated based on where it was run, but from 1924 its distance was fixed at 42.196 kilometres. The first event was won with a time of 2 hours 58 minutes and 50 seconds. The current Olympic record is 52 minutes faster and the fastest ever was 59 minutes and 10 seconds faster.

Now a century later as athletes prepare to tackle the marathon in the June 2020 Olympics in Japan questions about the historical end of the marathon are being raised as we reach the biological limit of a human's ability to cover the distance any faster than we have already seen.

The current world record set in 2018 by Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge is 2:01:39 but thanks to a remarkable pair of shoes and the perfect course prepared just for him in 2019, he managed to break the “impossible” two-hour barrier with a time of 1:59:40.2

It is unlikely that the two-hour barrier will be beaten at this Olympics, but as one reporter described it, Roger Bannister’s sub-four-minute mile was like the moon landing, a sub-two-hour marathon is like a Mars landing and that once someone has done it, it opens the way for others to do it too.

For a discipline, a little over a century old, the bulk of its history may already be written, the sport destined to terminal decline as future athletes can only hope to equal the current records rather than surpass it without resorting to banned substances.

It would not be the first, the 100m sprint has long seen heroes fail after it was found they had taken banned substances and the only athlete who holds all the records, Usain Bolt, has retired in 2017. How much have you heard about the 100 m in the last few years since his retirement that was not about Bolt’s achievements? A summary of news coverage about the event is likely to return a story about Nike’s adapted Alphafly shoe called the Viperfly that may see an exceptional athlete replace Bolt once last time before the records are effectively closed at the 9.5-second mark about .8 seconds faster than the current World Record set by Bolt in 2009.

Athletic bodies have not missed the potential for new records nor the risk of harm to the sport with this innovation.

An independent committee was tasked to determine if the shoes used in the sub-two-hour record should be cleared for use in official competition and at the end of January, they found they should and so will be used in Japan 2020. But they do agree that a limit should be set and that limit has either already been reached or even exceeded.

How Kipchoge's 1st attempt nearly broke the record

And how his second succeed

What makes the shoes so special

A marathon runner will use over 50 000 steps to complete the 42 km course. Each step uses energy to support the weight of your body and propel it forward. The more you can convert the energy to keep your body upright into energy that propels you forward, the faster and further you can travel for the same energy consumption.

These running shoes draw on the innovation of decades of improvement to both sprinting and long-distance to give an energy boost of at least 4%. Not much you might say, but at this level, a 1% improvement over 42km is the difference between a great performance and a world record.

These shoes have a built-up and super absorbent heel which when standing will tip you forward by about 10 degrees. This means each time you put your foot down the heel hits earlier, keeping you on your feet while also pushing you forward.

The special foam has evolved over time and uses a registered Pebax foam that is now used in almost every professional sport.

It is combined with a stiff carbon fibre midsole that takes a leaf out of a running spike which is very stiff and also angles to keep a runner on their toes. It provides the same compression energy that created the debate around the blades used by Oscar Pistorius which effectively could work better than legs.

The latest version which is due to go on sale at the end of the month includes a deep cut in the sole for added flexibility and an air-filled pocket to cushion and push the athlete forward.

The combination of comfort, propulsion and ultra-lightweight ensure a runner can run further and faster before feeling as tired using any other shoe.

Once upon a time, the optimum was to replicate the effect of a barefoot, but that has long been surpassed and athletes like Zola Budd would no longer be competitive unless they used the new form of running shoe.

This is the dilemma

When Kipchoge broke the record his pace was about 2:50 to the kilometre. The Telegraph calculated that for all the over 51 million completed park runs only five have been completed at a pace greater than his, and he did not run one park run but over eight of them back to back!

How could any athlete hope to compete unless they use the new shoe? Even weekend runners might feel that without the high tech shoe they are not reaching their true potential. Running shoes are already a premium cost item, these shoes are super-premium priced. IN South Africa you can expect to pay at least R4500 and probably over R5000 for the soon to be released Alphaflys.

Does this make the sport uncompetitive by excluding runners that can afford the best shoes? An aspect of their performance is that they will wear faster than traditional shoes and so there is a potential for disruption or even potential injury when training in high performance and regular shoes.

But the real concern which brings us back to the story of Pheidippides is that for all the heroic success of making it to the finish line, he still died. Might these shoes consign the marathon to a historical end game where once all the records have been set, never to be challenged or broken that interest in the sport will fade and a century after it began will expire like the glorious messenger who exclaimed “Nike, Nike, we are victorious” and then fell down dead.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : A record breaking shoe may also break the sport


12 February 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Xenobot living robot

Biological robots, that is a thing now

5 February 2020 7:15 PM

Machines intended to work in the body should probably be made out of cells from your body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140113KlausSchwab .jpg

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?

29 January 2020 7:15 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations

22 January 2020 8:27 PM

Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-4jpg

Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

15 January 2020 8:01 PM

Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

Learning is a lifelong requirement now

8 January 2020 7:10 PM

Tertiary education may no longer be enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fashion-designer-clothing-style-silhouette-free-pexels-imagejpeg

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:15 PM

It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Vault Tower

Mechanical batteries could save Eskom

11 December 2019 7:15 PM

Did you know we can store energy in dams, blocks, trains and flywheels?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal

4 December 2019 7:15 PM

Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man watching a live streaming on his phone rf123 rf123technology

Could the web get any worse?

27 November 2019 7:58 PM

While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kylie-jennerjpg

Kylie Jenner - the 22-year-old billionaire

20 November 2019 7:15 PM

Using what you have to build a modern billion-dollar business

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

Local Politics

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

Local Politics

[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa promises more jobs for young people at pre-Sona event

12 February 2020 8:56 PM

'Hunger for power, money' leading to deaths in taxi industry

12 February 2020 8:55 PM

Salga launches app to help municipalities deal with violent protests

12 February 2020 8:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA