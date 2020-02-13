All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona
Road closures in and around Cape Town implemented for the State of the Nation Address which will see President Cyril Ramaphosa opening Parliament on 13 February.
Thursday, 13 February 2020City and Foreshore
Wale St: between Burg and Adderley St’s - 06:00-23:45
Bureau St: between Adderley and Parliament St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59
Spin St: between Corporation and Parliament St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59
Parliament St: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket St (excluding parking garage access point) - 6:00 - 23:59
Plein St: between Roeland and Longmarket St’s - 6:00 - 23:59
St. John’s Rd: between Roeland and Vrede St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59
Mostert St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59
Roeland St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s between Buitenkant St and Brandweer St’s. - 6:00 – 23:45
Hope St: between Roeland and Wesley St’s - 6:00 – 23:45
Glynn St: between Buitenkant and Hope St’s - 6:00 – 23:45
Wesley St: between Buitenkant and Hope St’s - 6:00 – 23:45
Gallery Ln: whole - 6:00 – 23:45
Government Ave: whole - 6:00 – 23:45
Bouquet St: whole and parking area - 6:00 – 23:45
Commercial St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s. - 6:00 – 23:45
Church Square - 6:00 – 23:45
Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River - Woodstock – Cape Town
M3 (Union Ave, Rhodes Dr, de Waal Dr) inbound: - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
-
Newlands Ave to Jutland Ave. including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps:
-
UCT and Woolsack Dr
-
Barnham Rd., use Buitenkant St (open) or Crassula Ave.
Woolsack Dr westbound: Main Rd (M4) - Rhodes Dr (M3) - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Anzio Rd: Groote Schuur Hospital to de Waal Dr (M3). - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Blvd) inbound: - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Rd.
Newlands
Klipper Rd: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Princess Anne Ave: Newlands Ave to Union Ave- 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Newlands Ave: Dean St to Princess Anne Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
Dean St westbound: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes
*Additional Controlled Roads & Closures:
-
Security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack St’s.) Pedestrians should be encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street.
-
Company Gardens will be closed on Thursday 13 February from 06:00 to 23:59.
-
Darling St between Adderley and Buitenkant St’s and Wale St between Adderley and Queen Victoria St’s may be closed during the day on 13 February for security reasons.
-
Contingency closure in case of an emergency on 13 February 2020 (08h00-23h45) may include the following roads.
Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Streets
Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Streets
Darling Street between Adderley and Canterbury Streets
Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau Streets
Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long Streets
Church Street between Burg and Adderley Streets
Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket Streets
Parking Restrictions – From midnight (23:59) on Monday, 10 February 2020 to 23:45 on Thursday 13 February 2020:
-
Glynn and Wesley Street between Hope and Buitenkant Street.
-
Buitenkant Street between Glynn and Wesley Street.
-
Vrede Street between St Johns and Hope Street.
Parking Restrictions – From midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 to 23:45 on Thursday 13 February 2020:
Please note that no parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:
-
M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)
-
Newlands:
-
Princess Anne Ave.
-
Klipper Road between Main Road and M3
City:
CBD / Foreshore area:
-
Adderley St: between Longmarket & Bureau St
-
Wale Street: Queen Victoria Street & Bureau Street (Both Sides)
-
Strand St: between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard St overpass.
Parliament / Company Gardens area:
-
Church Square: corner of Spin & Parliament St’s.
-
Roeland St: between Brandweer & Plein St.
-
Plein St: between Long Market Street & Roeland St’s.
-
St. John’s St: between Roeland & Vrede St’s
-
Spin St: between Parliament & Plein St’s.
-
Parliament St: between Longmarket & Bureau St’s.
-
St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet & Roeland St’s.
-
Gallery Lane.
-
Bouquet St.
-
Wesley St: between Hope & Buitenkant St
-
Glynn St between Hope St & Buitenkant St
-
Buitenkant St between Wesley and Glynn St
-
Queen Victoria Street: Wale Street and Bloem St (Gardens Side)
-
Commercial St: between Buitenkant and Plein St.
-
Barrack St: between Corporation and Plein St.
-
Mostert St: between Corporation and Plein St.
-
Longmarket St: between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall
-
Hope St: from Roeland to Wesley Street (Both Sides)
-
Avenue Street and Paddock Street
Alternative Routes:
Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:
-
From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr).
-
From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD. Note Tennant, De Villiers is closed; no access to Roeland St; Annandale/Orange St. Use lower CBD and circle around. Unless it’s for local access into the residential areas. right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD.
-
Outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD affecting you:
-
Christiaan Barnard Rd.
-
FW DE KLERK BLD.
-
Buitengracht.
-
Buitensingel St.
-
Orange St.
-
Jutland Ave.
-
Tennant St. (Controlled closure, local access only).
More from Local
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'
If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.Read More
Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year?
Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well.Read More
Been burned by ticket scammers? A cautionary tale about reselling sites
A Joburg couple's story had a happy ending when they did finally get to see Federer play Nadal, but was the stress worth it?Read More
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona
Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college
MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.Read More
Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus
Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.Read More
State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping
Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow.Read More
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona
“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.Read More
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe
Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?Read More
Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine
As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad.Read More