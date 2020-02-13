All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox- Ramaphosa's priorities as AU Chair
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:10
SONA: Leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen on expectations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 15:20
SONA: Expectation vs reality
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
SONA preview according to Judith February
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 16:55
Crossing to Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 17:20
SONA preview according to Richard Calland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Key takeaway moments from SONA 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group's Carl Niehaus and supporters chant has been described as cult-like. 13 February 2020 10:39 AM
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address. 12 February 2020 3:25 PM
View all Politics
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
View all Opinion
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona Here are the roads that will be closed on Thursday ahead of the State of the Nation address and alternative routes. 13 February 2020 7:00 AM
Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year? Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well. 12 February 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs' Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry. 12 February 2020 10:03 AM
What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels? NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world. 12 February 2020 8:00 AM
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry. 12 February 2020 7:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
Virgin Atlantic back after 5 years to take up Cape Town to London route Virgin Atlantic's Liezl Gericke says the airline is here to stay and the UK is the number 1 source market for tourism in SA. 13 February 2020 8:46 AM
The horror of the late Christmas champagne Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with. 12 February 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona

13 February 2020 7:00 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
SONA
Road closures
Here are the roads that will be closed on Thursday ahead of the State of the Nation address and alternative routes.

Road closures in and around Cape Town implemented for the State of the Nation Address which will see President Cyril Ramaphosa opening Parliament on 13 February.

Thursday, 13 February 2020City and Foreshore

Wale St: between Burg and Adderley St’s - 06:00-23:45

Bureau St: between Adderley and Parliament St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Spin St: between Corporation and Parliament St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Parliament St: between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket St (excluding parking garage access point) - 6:00 - 23:59

Plein St: between Roeland and Longmarket St’s - 6:00 - 23:59

St. John’s Rd: between Roeland and Vrede St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Mostert St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s. - 6:00 - 23:59

Roeland St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s between Buitenkant St and Brandweer St’s. - 6:00 – 23:45

Hope St: between Roeland and Wesley St’s - 6:00 – 23:45

Glynn St: between Buitenkant and Hope St’s - 6:00 – 23:45

Wesley St: between Buitenkant and Hope St’s - 6:00 – 23:45

Gallery Ln: whole - 6:00 – 23:45

Government Ave: whole - 6:00 – 23:45

Bouquet St: whole and parking area - 6:00 – 23:45

Commercial St: between Plein and Buitenkant St’s. - 6:00 – 23:45

Church Square - 6:00 – 23:45

Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River - Woodstock – Cape Town

M3 (Union Ave, Rhodes Dr, de Waal Dr) inbound: - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

  • Newlands Ave to Jutland Ave. including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps:

  • UCT and Woolsack Dr

  • Barnham Rd., use Buitenkant St (open) or Crassula Ave.

Woolsack Dr westbound: Main Rd (M4) - Rhodes Dr (M3) - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Anzio Rd: Groote Schuur Hospital to de Waal Dr (M3). - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Blvd) inbound: - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Rd.

Newlands

Klipper Rd: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Princess Anne Ave: Newlands Ave to Union Ave- 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Newlands Ave: Dean St to Princess Anne Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Dean St westbound: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

*Additional Controlled Roads & Closures:

  1. Security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack St’s.) Pedestrians should be encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street.

  2. Company Gardens will be closed on Thursday 13 February from 06:00 to 23:59.

  3. Darling St between Adderley and Buitenkant St’s and Wale St between Adderley and Queen Victoria St’s may be closed during the day on 13 February for security reasons.

  4. Contingency closure in case of an emergency on 13 February 2020 (08h00-23h45) may include the following roads.

Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Streets

Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Streets

Darling Street between Adderley and Canterbury Streets

Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau Streets

Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long Streets

Church Street between Burg and Adderley Streets

Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket Streets

Parking Restrictions – From midnight (23:59) on Monday, 10 February 2020 to 23:45 on Thursday 13 February 2020:

  • Glynn and Wesley Street between Hope and Buitenkant Street.

  • Buitenkant Street between Glynn and Wesley Street.

  • Vrede Street between St Johns and Hope Street.

Parking Restrictions – From midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 to 23:45 on Thursday 13 February 2020:

Please note that no parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:

  • M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

  • Newlands:

  • Princess Anne Ave.

  • Klipper Road between Main Road and M3

City:

CBD / Foreshore area:

  • Adderley St: between Longmarket & Bureau St

  • Wale Street: Queen Victoria Street & Bureau Street (Both Sides)

  • Strand St: between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard St overpass.

Parliament / Company Gardens area:

  • Church Square: corner of Spin & Parliament St’s.

  • Roeland St: between Brandweer & Plein St.

  • Plein St: between Long Market Street & Roeland St’s.

  • St. John’s St: between Roeland & Vrede St’s

  • Spin St: between Parliament & Plein St’s.

  • Parliament St: between Longmarket & Bureau St’s.

  • St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet & Roeland St’s.

  • Gallery Lane.

  • Bouquet St.

  • Wesley St: between Hope & Buitenkant St

  • Glynn St between Hope St & Buitenkant St

  • Buitenkant St between Wesley and Glynn St

  • Queen Victoria Street: Wale Street and Bloem St (Gardens Side)

  • Commercial St: between Buitenkant and Plein St.

  • Barrack St: between Corporation and Plein St.

  • Mostert St: between Corporation and Plein St.

  • Longmarket St: between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall

  • Hope St: from Roeland to Wesley Street (Both Sides)

  • Avenue Street and Paddock Street

Alternative Routes:

Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:

  1. From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr).

  2. From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD. Note Tennant, De Villiers is closed; no access to Roeland St; Annandale/Orange St. Use lower CBD and circle around. Unless it’s for local access into the residential areas. right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD.

  3. Outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD affecting you:

  4. Christiaan Barnard Rd.

  5. FW DE KLERK BLD.

  6. Buitengracht.

  7. Buitensingel St.

  8. Orange St.

  9. Jutland Ave.

  10. Tennant St. (Controlled closure, local access only).


13 February 2020 7:00 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
SONA
Road closures

More from Local

apple-orchard-farm-treesjpg

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM

If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugar-fizzy-drinkjpg

Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year?

12 February 2020 5:22 PM

Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

admission ticket concert

Been burned by ticket scammers? A cautionary tale about reselling sites

12 February 2020 4:00 PM

A Joburg couple's story had a happy ending when they did finally get to see Federer play Nadal, but was the stress worth it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

12 February 2020 3:25 PM

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weedjpg

Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college

12 February 2020 2:18 PM

MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

12 February 2020 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kwahlelwa Tiwane

State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211-jospeh-shabalalajpg

It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe

12 February 2020 12:57 PM

Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine

12 February 2020 11:43 AM

As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

Business Opinion Politics Local

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

Local Politics

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Lesotho deputy top cop makes damning allegations against Maesaiah Thabane

13 February 2020 10:33 AM

DA’s John Steenhuisen: Get rid of the pomp and ceremony of Sona

13 February 2020 10:30 AM

Security concerns raised after Gauteng pupil raped at special needs school

13 February 2020 10:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA