Virgin Atlantic back after 5 years to take up Cape Town to London route
Liezl Gericke, Head of Africa, Middle East, and India, at Virgin Atlantic talks to Refilwe Moloto about their newly announced route from Cape Town to London which takes to the skies in October this year.
Gericke says Virgin Atlantic is bringing the flight back because it has undergone a major fleet renewal with 18 new 787s and 12 350s.
The new planes are much more fuel-efficient, she says.
We are bringing Cape Town back. We're bringing Cape Town back for the long run...We're here to stay.Liezl Gericke, Head of Africa, Middle East, and India - Virgin Atlantic
The flights will add 80,000 seats between the routes.
The flow is weighted in favour of passengers flying into South Africa from the United Kingdom.
Traffic is absolutely this way...we've seen a 23% increase in travel from the UK into Cape Town and a 70% capacity reduction - so the environment is really good for us at this time.Liezl Gericke, Head of Africa, Middle East, and India - Virgin Atlantic
She says the UK is the number 1 source market for tourism in South Africa.
Take a listen to the interview below:
