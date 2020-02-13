Don't be swayed by Ramaphosa critics who've created narrative of inaction - Diko

Ramaphosa has been criticised for making very little progress since taking office and not having the appetite to implement some of the ANC’s radical policies.

He's also been accused of being too compromising in a bid pacify various factions.

Despite these perceptions, he still enjoys a 62% approval level.

Diko says it's not realistic to expect immediate results in terms of policy implementation.

She says Ramaphosa is focused on strengthening the capability of the state in order to drive socio-economic change.

I don't think we should not be swayed by voices that have become very loud, wanting to create a narrative around the President and the fact that he's not doing much. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

There's an argument that's always being made that he is not implementing the resolutions of the ANC conference and, therefore, he's setting himself up to ve removed. There's absolutely no such thing. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

In this country, our biggest challenge in implementation, whether you are President Mandela, President Mbeki or President Ramaphosa. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

The perception that the President is compromising too much and is not doing things on the ground is totally unfounded. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

The country is looking to Ramaphosa as he prepares for his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

In his speech, Ramaphosa is expected to address youth unemployment, inclusive growth and job creation, the public wage bill and other pressing issues.

Listen to the presidential spokesperson on Today with Kieno Kammies: