'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox- Ramaphosa's priorities as AU Chair
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:10
SONA: Leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen on expectations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 15:20
SONA: Expectation vs reality
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
SONA preview according to Judith February
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 16:55
Crossing to Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 17:20
SONA preview according to Richard Calland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Key takeaway moments from SONA 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group's Carl Niehaus and supporters chant has been described as cult-like. 13 February 2020 10:39 AM
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address. 12 February 2020 3:25 PM
View all Politics
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
View all Opinion
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona Here are the roads that will be closed on Thursday ahead of the State of the Nation address and alternative routes. 13 February 2020 7:00 AM
Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year? Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well. 12 February 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs' Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry. 12 February 2020 10:03 AM
What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels? NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world. 12 February 2020 8:00 AM
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry. 12 February 2020 7:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
Virgin Atlantic back after 5 years to take up Cape Town to London route Virgin Atlantic's Liezl Gericke says the airline is here to stay and the UK is the number 1 source market for tourism in SA. 13 February 2020 8:46 AM
The horror of the late Christmas champagne Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with. 12 February 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM
by
Tags:
Banking
Land reform
Banking Association of South Africa
Refilwe Moloto
BASA
expropriation without compensation
EWC
financial system
Pierre Venter
If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

(Also read: CAS COOVADIA - Here’s what’s at stake if land grabs are sanctioned)

The government intends to expropriate land without paying compensation.

What would happen to a landowner’s mortgage if she is compelled to hand over her land?

She would still have to pay the full debt, according to the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) after it sought initial legal opinion.

Loans are secured by a mortgage over a property.

They remain valid and binding irrespective of the value realised for the property used as security.

Apples account for 5.45% of the value of all exports from the Western Cape. (pixabay.com, 2019)

A summary of Basa’s submission to Parliament:

  • The economy can’t grow without a solid financial system. Banks rely on the market value of property as security for loans and to ensure consumer deposits can be repaid on demand.

  • Expropriation without compensation (EWC) should not be left to the executive without judiciary oversight.

  • The prospect of EWC is starting to dampen investment by farmers into their properties.

  • EWC will reduce the value of assets on banks’ balance sheets and, therefore, their ability to give loans. Banks will be forced into far more conservative loan practices to not fall foul of the SA Banks Act and the global Basel regulatory framework for the financial sector.

Refilwe Moloto asked Pierre Venter (General Manager of the Banking Association of South Africa) to explain Basa’s concerns around how EWC will impact on the mortgage of a landowner facing expropriation.

You are still responsible for the payment of the debt [when your property is expropriated] …

Pierre Venter, General Manager - Banking Association of South Africa

The process is still under review… we’ve done a formal, written submission… suggesting its absolutely essential that the state guarantees the difference in the outstanding balance in terms of their undertaking in 2012…

Pierre Venter, General Manager - Banking Association of South Africa

It’s all about execution. If it’s not carried out properly it could be absolutely disastrous for everyone in our country! Rich and poor, black and white, our entire economy, the banking system… We’re calling for independent, credible research into the socio-economic impact… to make sure it won’t bring our country to its knees.

Pierre Venter, General Manager - Banking Association of South Africa

Our President promised us it wouldn’t harm our economy or aggravate food insecurity in South Africa… We look to him to ensure it happens in an orderly way which doesn’t bring our economy down…

Pierre Venter, General Manager - Banking Association of South Africa

… if the problem is severe enough banks may withdraw from lending to this sector.

Pierre Venter, General Manager - Banking Association of South Africa

Listen to the detailed discussion in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


13 February 2020 10:41 AM
by
Tags:
Banking
Land reform
Banking Association of South Africa
Refilwe Moloto
BASA
expropriation without compensation
EWC
financial system
Pierre Venter

More from Business

virgin-atlantic-air-hostess-1.jpg

Virgin Atlantic back after 5 years to take up Cape Town to London route

13 February 2020 8:46 AM

Virgin Atlantic's Liezl Gericke says the airline is here to stay and the UK is the number 1 source market for tourism in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas celebration, champagne

The horror of the late Christmas champagne

12 February 2020 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180820obuasi-gold-minegif

End of an era: AngloGold exits South Africa

12 February 2020 7:26 PM

It's the end of an era as AngloGold Ashanti sells its Mponeng mine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Goddess of victory Nike in Kharkov 123rf

A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

12 February 2020 7:15 PM

Setting out to solve one problem may result in you creating a new potentially harder problem to address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

No, the GEPF has not been consulted on Cosatu's plan to raid pensions for Eskom

12 February 2020 6:53 PM

The Government Employees Pension Fund says it is in the dark about their role in any Eskom rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191231-ramaphosa-edjpg

#SONA2020: Will Ramaphosa step up to the challenge?

12 February 2020 6:42 PM

Talking and soothing no longer work. Come out of the middle, Cyril.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weedjpg

Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college

12 February 2020 2:18 PM

MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roller-coaster-1643076-1920jpg

[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona

12 February 2020 12:13 PM

A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female doctor holds patient hand medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs'

12 February 2020 10:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sars-commissioner-1jpg

'Artificial Intelligence running on supercomputers are coming for tax dodgers'

12 February 2020 9:45 AM

"We’re professionalising data science to ensure we’re able to detect those who don’t comply," says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211-jospeh-shabalalajpg

It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe

12 February 2020 12:57 PM

Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous'

11 February 2020 12:53 PM

"...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

11 February 2020 10:22 AM

The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-seven-g7-countries-economy-summit-123rf

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

10 February 2020 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181211-myciti-edjpg

'Independent mediator needed to sort out dispute over MyCiTi N2 Express service'

8 February 2020 1:12 PM

The route has been suspended since June. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says it's time to bring in an independent mediator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-ramaphosa-merkel-edjpg

President Ramaphosa is meeting with Chancellor Merkel. What’s in it for Germany?

6 February 2020 1:22 PM

Germany - the 4th largest economy in the world - has much to gain from the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Toyota Corolla Quest – it’s out next month

5 February 2020 12:48 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the upcoming version of one of South Africa’s all-time favourite cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto township Johannesburg view 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Soweto, Eskom is coming for you!

5 February 2020 9:52 AM

"R18 billion! … this thing with Soweto… when your government is useless and corrupt it cannot police," says Abongile Nzelenzele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200211ramaphosa

Don't be swayed by Ramaphosa critics who've created narrative of inaction - Diko

13 February 2020 11:22 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says claims that the president is slow and indecisive are unfounded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carl-niehauspng

[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes

13 February 2020 10:39 AM

Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group's Carl Niehaus and supporters chant has been described as cult-like.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

12 February 2020 3:25 PM

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

12 February 2020 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roller-coaster-1643076-1920jpg

[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona

12 February 2020 12:13 PM

A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

namibian-hardwood-forests-plundered-john-grobler-facebookjpg

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

11 February 2020 11:00 AM

Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mandela-speakspng

[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade

11 February 2020 10:00 AM

Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mandela-releasepng

'Most amazing day of my life' - Madiba release event organiser Willie Hofmeyr

11 February 2020 9:08 AM

Willie Hofmeyr remembers the day Nelson Mandela was released and shares the famous story of how Madiba's car got lost on the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

South African Parliament National Assembly politics

All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona

13 February 2020 7:00 AM

Here are the roads that will be closed on Thursday ahead of the State of the Nation address and alternative routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugar-fizzy-drinkjpg

Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year?

12 February 2020 5:22 PM

Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

admission ticket concert

Been burned by ticket scammers? A cautionary tale about reselling sites

12 February 2020 4:00 PM

A Joburg couple's story had a happy ending when they did finally get to see Federer play Nadal, but was the stress worth it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

12 February 2020 3:25 PM

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weedjpg

Eastern Cape ready to 'exploit' dagga industry with SA's first cannabis college

12 February 2020 2:18 PM

MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says EC is world's capital province for dagga and wants to be ready to go big once legislation is in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

12 February 2020 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kwahlelwa Tiwane

State drops charges against male suspect in Khayelitsha baby kidnapping

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

Baby Kwahlelo Tiwane is still missing almost four weeks after being snatched in Parow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211-jospeh-shabalalajpg

It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe

12 February 2020 12:57 PM

Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine

12 February 2020 11:43 AM

As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

Business Opinion Politics Local

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

Local Politics

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Lesotho deputy top cop makes damning allegations against Maesaiah Thabane

13 February 2020 10:33 AM

DA’s John Steenhuisen: Get rid of the pomp and ceremony of Sona

13 February 2020 10:30 AM

Security concerns raised after Gauteng pupil raped at special needs school

13 February 2020 10:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA