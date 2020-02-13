[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes

If it looks like a cult.. talks like a cult...lies like a cult...acts like a cult... pic.twitter.com/8lvcRV3alJ — Kgauza Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) February 12, 2020

Twitter user Kgauza Lecowza shared this bizarre moment from the press conference held by the Zuma support group tweeting 'If it looks like a cult.. talks like a cult...lies like a cult...acts like a cult...'

You be the judge.

The former government spin doctor, discredited when he fraudulently claimed his mother had died in order to claim over R4 million to settle debts, is now heading up the Zuma support group. He is also the spokesperson for the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

After Parliament erroneously announced that Zuma would be attending the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, the group held a press conference at the Booysens Hotel in Johannesburg, where Niehaus said Zuma was been out of the country.

Then he led the organisation in a bizarre chant.

Former president Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us. Carl Niehaus, Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group

Msholozi is Jacob Zuma's clan name.

