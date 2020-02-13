[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Mind of a Fox- Ramaphosa's priorities as AU Chair
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:10
SONA: Leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen on expectations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 15:20
SONA: Expectation vs reality
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
SONA preview according to Judith February
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 16:55
Crossing to Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 17:20
SONA preview according to Richard Calland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Key takeaway moments from SONA 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group's Carl Niehaus and supporters chant has been described as cult-like. 13 February 2020 10:39 AM
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address. 12 February 2020 3:25 PM
View all Politics
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country? 12 February 2020 12:57 PM
View all Opinion
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona Here are the roads that will be closed on Thursday ahead of the State of the Nation address and alternative routes. 13 February 2020 7:00 AM
Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year? Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well. 12 February 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
'Medical schemes are remiss in not offering to fill the primary care needs' Refilwe Moloto discusses the banning of low cost benefit options with experts in the industry. 12 February 2020 10:03 AM
What on earth happens to used soap bars in hotels? NPO Clean the World is recycling and saving tons of hotel toiletries from the dump and improving hygiene all over the world. 12 February 2020 8:00 AM
Tune in at 8.07am: Refilwe discusses axing of cheaper medical aid options Refilwe Moloto and medical experts discuss the Council of Medical Schemes' decision which has divided health insurance industry. 12 February 2020 7:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
Virgin Atlantic back after 5 years to take up Cape Town to London route Virgin Atlantic's Liezl Gericke says the airline is here to stay and the UK is the number 1 source market for tourism in SA. 13 February 2020 8:46 AM
The horror of the late Christmas champagne Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with. 12 February 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes

13 February 2020 10:39 AM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Carl Niehaus
Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group's Carl Niehaus and supporters chant has been described as cult-like.

Twitter user Kgauza Lecowza shared this bizarre moment from the press conference held by the Zuma support group tweeting 'If it looks like a cult.. talks like a cult...lies like a cult...acts like a cult...'

You be the judge.

The former government spin doctor, discredited when he fraudulently claimed his mother had died in order to claim over R4 million to settle debts, is now heading up the Zuma support group. He is also the spokesperson for the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

After Parliament erroneously announced that Zuma would be attending the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, the group held a press conference at the Booysens Hotel in Johannesburg, where Niehaus said Zuma was been out of the country.

Then he led the organisation in a bizarre chant.

Former president Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us.

Carl Niehaus, Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group

Msholozi is Jacob Zuma's clan name.

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


13 February 2020 10:39 AM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Carl Niehaus

More from Politics

200211ramaphosa

Don't be swayed by Ramaphosa critics who've created narrative of inaction - Diko

13 February 2020 11:22 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says claims that the president is slow and indecisive are unfounded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apple-orchard-farm-treesjpg

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM

If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

12 February 2020 3:25 PM

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

12 February 2020 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roller-coaster-1643076-1920jpg

[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona

12 February 2020 12:13 PM

A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a prestigious 'Backroom Boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

namibian-hardwood-forests-plundered-john-grobler-facebookjpg

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

11 February 2020 11:00 AM

Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mandela-speakspng

[WATCH] Madiba's first words to the people of South Africa from the Grand Parade

11 February 2020 10:00 AM

Nelson Mandela was released from Victor Verster Prison 30 years ago on 11 February 1990 and made his first speech from the Parade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mandela-releasepng

'Most amazing day of my life' - Madiba release event organiser Willie Hofmeyr

11 February 2020 9:08 AM

Willie Hofmeyr remembers the day Nelson Mandela was released and shares the famous story of how Madiba's car got lost on the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

Business Opinion Politics Local

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

Local Politics

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Lesotho deputy top cop makes damning allegations against Maesaiah Thabane

13 February 2020 10:33 AM

DA’s John Steenhuisen: Get rid of the pomp and ceremony of Sona

13 February 2020 10:30 AM

Security concerns raised after Gauteng pupil raped at special needs school

13 February 2020 10:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA