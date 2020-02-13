Why you have to lay off the Salt (& Vinegar)

Social media's aflame with outrage (mainly) after it became known that Lay's is discontinuing its classic salt and vinegar flavoured chips.

Diehard fans are gutted - one even says the crisps are her go-to cure for flu.

#Lays Salt&Vinegar chips to be discontinued 😭😭😭😭. I always swore by these chips to cure my flu and return my sense of taste. I would eat a whole bag of lays with a 2litre of stoney ginger beer. It did the trick always 👌👌👌 — HIV+ Singles Joburg (@HivJoburg) February 11, 2020

@LaysSouthAfrica just wokeup to the terrible news that yoll have murdered salt and vinegar😭😭😭I want you to know my relationship with your company is over #Lays — Arty James (@athi_james) February 13, 2020

The news broke after a consumer asked the company why she couldn't find her favourite flavour on supermarket shelves.

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies asks marketing analyst Chris Moerdyk what's really behind the move.

Moerdyk says there's no mystery behind Lay's decision - the biggest chipmaker in the world found that salt and vinegar is the least popular flavour in all their markets, including South Africa.

And, they're also aware of the health dangers of consuming too much salt.

There are 500 people at most getting really annoyed on Twitter... Meantime there are thousands of people who've been to their doctor in the last few years who're saying: Guys, lay off the salt, your blood pressure's too high, stop it! Chris Moerdyk, Marketing analyst

Lay's is a business and they're not going to supply literally a few thousand people at a loss Chris Moerdyk, Marketing analyst

It's reported that some online stores have hiked the price of the product since the announcement.

Hi @LailaManie, unfortunately, Lay’s Salt & Vinegar Flavour has been discontinued and will no longer be available in the market. We however invite you to try our new Lay’s Sweet and Smoky American BBQ Flavour. We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too. :) — Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 3, 2020

