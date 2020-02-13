Defence attorney William Booth calls for action after another CT lawyer shot
Booth, a prominent criminal attorney, has called on the Legal Practice Council to take action amid growing concerns about the safety of legal professionals.
A Cape Town attorney was shot and wounded in his car in Gardens on Wednesday morning.
It's alleged two shots were fired after a vehicle pulled up next to the attorney's car on Constantia Road.
It's understood that the man is recovering in hospital.
RELATED: Cape Town lawyer murders 'stall processes, instill fear and act as a warning'
Booth says Legal Practice Council needs to combat the misinformation about the duty of defence lawyers.
He says the apparent targeting of legal professionals compromises the criminal justice system.
The Legal Practice Council... has to take a far stronger stand than it has in the past, to send out a message.William Booth, defence attorney
Everybody is entitled to a [legal] defence.William Booth, defence attorney
I think people need to know what lawyers are doing for the public, in the interest of the public.William Booth, defence attorney
It's really concerning. We've had quite a number of lawyers shot dead.William Booth, defence attorney
It affects the whole criminal justice system.William Booth, defence attorney
In December, Cape Town advocate Vernon Jantjies was gunned down in an apparent hit at a petrol station in Mitchells Plain.
In October 2018, prominent Cape Town defence attorney Pete Mihalik was shot and killed while dropping his children off at school in Greenpoint.
In 2016, defence attorney Noorudien Hassan was shot several times while sitting in his car outside his Lansdowne home.
Listen to William Booth in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
