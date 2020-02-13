Streaming issues? Report here
'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?'

13 February 2020 12:30 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
United States
AGOA
Trade
World Trade Organisation
USA
US
Chicken wars
Trump administration
Refilwe Moloto
trade war
WTO
Lebohang Pheko
international trade
Trade Collective
Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective).

South Africa’s limping economy may take a hit as Donald Trump shakes up US trade laws.

The US is reducing the number of countries it considers as “developing” to lower the threshold for triggering an investigation into whether a country is harming American industries with unfairly subsidised exports.

Informal settlements in South Africa. Image: 123rf.com

The US no longer consider these to be developing nations:

  • South Africa

  • Albania

  • Argentina

  • Armenia

  • Brazil

  • Bulgaria

  • China

  • Colombia

  • Costa Rica

  • Georgia

  • Hong Kong

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Kazakhstan

  • the Kyrgyz Republic

  • Malaysia

  • Moldova

  • Montenegro

  • North Macedonia

  • Romania

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Ukraine

  • Vietnam

South Africa and other countries in Africa have always traded under extremely disadvantaged conditions. International trade architecture tends to favour Northern countries and the key architects of the international trade regime. Remember the chicken wars? It’s an important example of trade aggression and the way Northern countries protect their interests. Donald Trump is ramping it up to another level.

Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

Institutions like the WTO are becoming more and more redundant… the way forward for Africa is to focus on our regionalism… Most countries have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, but we haven’t yet put enough muscle into what it would take for us rationalise our internal trade agreements… We trade the least amongst ourselves!

Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

The US arrives at these negotiations with hundreds of lawyers…

Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

What is the worst that can happen? What is the worst that the US or China can do to us? Are they going to bomb us if we say we don’t want their chicken?

Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


