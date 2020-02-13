'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?'

South Africa’s limping economy may take a hit as Donald Trump shakes up US trade laws.

The US is reducing the number of countries it considers as “developing” to lower the threshold for triggering an investigation into whether a country is harming American industries with unfairly subsidised exports.

The US no longer consider these to be developing nations:

South Africa

Albania

Argentina

Armenia

Brazil

Bulgaria

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Georgia

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

the Kyrgyz Republic

Malaysia

Moldova

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Romania

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Ukraine

Vietnam

South Africa and other countries in Africa have always traded under extremely disadvantaged conditions. International trade architecture tends to favour Northern countries and the key architects of the international trade regime. Remember the chicken wars? It’s an important example of trade aggression and the way Northern countries protect their interests. Donald Trump is ramping it up to another level. Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

Institutions like the WTO are becoming more and more redundant… the way forward for Africa is to focus on our regionalism… Most countries have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, but we haven’t yet put enough muscle into what it would take for us rationalise our internal trade agreements… We trade the least amongst ourselves! Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

The US arrives at these negotiations with hundreds of lawyers… Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

What is the worst that can happen? What is the worst that the US or China can do to us? Are they going to bomb us if we say we don’t want their chicken? Lebohang Pheko, Trade Collective

