Energy, energy, energy - Winde wants Ramaphosa to talk alternative power at Sona

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:45
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:07
Key takeaway moments from SONA 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Ann Bernstein of CDE on SONA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Tomorrow at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
SONA & tourism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee-Anne Bac - Director at Grant Thornton
Tomorrow at 10:45
Coronavirus Misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kate Wilkinson - Acting Deputy Editor at Africa Check
Tomorrow at 11:05
Small Business Minister in studio
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. 7 February 2020 4:19 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
'If Ramaphosa doesn't address structural reforms, Sona will be waste of time' BLSA chief Busisiwe Mavuso says SA is living with a deep economic lie; Cosatu counters that business itself must do more. 13 February 2020 2:12 PM
Ramaphosa must put dreams aside and set out concrete action plan - Steenhuisen Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says now is not the time for dreams and empty promises. 13 February 2020 1:32 PM
Energy, energy, energy - Winde wants Ramaphosa to talk alternative power at Sona Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says alternative energy sources must be high on the president's priority list during his address. 13 February 2020 12:56 PM
View all Politics
'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?' Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective). 13 February 2020 12:30 PM
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona “If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou. 12 February 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:16 PM
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far. 13 February 2020 4:07 PM
'Every school needs an organic food garden, whether it's resourced or not' Ben Getz (Urban Harvest) shares his vision and reports back on progress with Constantia Primary School's new edible garden. 13 February 2020 3:22 PM
View all Local
Are his (or hers!) farts weapons of mass destruction? How to denuclearise… Doctor Mokete Setoaba has advice for those who struggle with what's called "flatulence" in polite conversation. 13 February 2020 3:05 PM
Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year? Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well. 12 February 2020 5:22 PM
Possibly exposed to coronavirus while travelling? Consider self-quarantine As the re-named Covid-19 virus continues its global march, Dr Pete Vincent explains what to do when you return from a trip abroad. 12 February 2020 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nedbank CEO: No bank accounts at risk in data reach Nedbank says account holders to be notified within 3 days whether their data compromised. Up to 1.7m clients could be affected. 13 February 2020 1:08 PM
Virgin Atlantic back after 5 years to take up Cape Town to London route Virgin Atlantic's Liezl Gericke says the airline is here to stay and the UK is the number 1 source market for tourism in SA. 13 February 2020 8:46 AM
The horror of the late Christmas champagne Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with. 12 February 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

Energy, energy, energy - Winde wants Ramaphosa to talk alternative power at Sona

13 February 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Alan Winde
Renewable energy
IPPs
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says alternative energy sources must be high on the president's priority list during his address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.

Premier Winde says he's hoping to hear about plans to create an enabling environment for renewable energy and independent power producers.

We have to find and we have to enable energy solutions.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The only way is to diversify and democratise our energy system.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to get open systems for energy.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

He says the green economy has the potential to boost employment across the country.

Winde joined former journalist and author John Matisonn to discuss Ramaphosa's other key priorities for Sona, including job creation and safety.

Listen to the Premier in conversation with Kieno Kammies:

Listen to John Matisonn in conversation with Kieno Kammies:


13 February 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Alan Winde
Renewable energy
IPPs

More from Politics

190717ramaphosajpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address

13 February 2020 5:13 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190621ramaphosagif

'If Ramaphosa doesn't address structural reforms, Sona will be waste of time'

13 February 2020 2:12 PM

BLSA chief Busisiwe Mavuso says SA is living with a deep economic lie; Cosatu counters that business itself must do more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191212-john-steenhuisen-edjpg

Ramaphosa must put dreams aside and set out concrete action plan - Steenhuisen

13 February 2020 1:32 PM

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says now is not the time for dreams and empty promises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211ramaphosa

Don't be swayed by Ramaphosa critics who've created narrative of inaction - Diko

13 February 2020 11:22 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says claims that the president is slow and indecisive are unfounded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apple-orchard-farm-treesjpg

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM

If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carl-niehauspng

[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes

13 February 2020 10:39 AM

Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group's Carl Niehaus and supporters chant has been described as cult-like.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona

12 February 2020 3:25 PM

Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus

12 February 2020 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roller-coaster-1643076-1920jpg

[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona

12 February 2020 12:13 PM

A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Moffie film

[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie

13 February 2020 5:16 PM

Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717ramaphosajpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address

13 February 2020 5:13 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golda-scultz-dario-acostajpg

My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz

13 February 2020 4:07 PM

Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

urban-harvestjpg

'Every school needs an organic food garden, whether it's resourced or not'

13 February 2020 3:22 PM

Ben Getz (Urban Harvest) shares his vision and reports back on progress with Constantia Primary School's new edible garden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-thjpg

Nedbank CEO: No bank accounts at risk in data reach

13 February 2020 1:08 PM

Nedbank says account holders to be notified within 3 days whether their data compromised. Up to 1.7m clients could be affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lays-salt-vinegarjpeg

Why you have to lay off the Salt (& Vinegar)

13 February 2020 12:56 PM

Chris Moerdyk says Lay's discontinuation of classic flavour is a business decision. And anyway, any publicity is good publicity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

Defence attorney William Booth calls for action after another CT lawyer shot

13 February 2020 12:11 PM

William Booth says the increasing threats and suspected hits on lawyers and judges negatively impacts the criminal justice system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apple-orchard-farm-treesjpg

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM

If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Parliament National Assembly politics

All the Cape Town road closures ahead of Sona

13 February 2020 7:00 AM

Here are the roads that will be closed on Thursday ahead of the State of the Nation address and alternative routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugar-fizzy-drinkjpg

Is Treasury targeting your fizzy drinks with a sugar tax increase this year?

12 February 2020 5:22 PM

Heala is lobbying government to not only raise the tax, but apply it to fruit juices with high sugar content as well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address

Politics Local

Why you have to lay off the Salt (& Vinegar)

Local Business

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

Business Opinion Politics Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Bright & bold on the Sona red carpet

13 February 2020 5:44 PM

Lesufi: Matric pupils in sex video suspended

13 February 2020 5:11 PM

Adam Catzavelos case: EFF calls on court to show no mercy to racists

13 February 2020 4:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA