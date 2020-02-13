Energy, energy, energy - Winde wants Ramaphosa to talk alternative power at Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.

Premier Winde says he's hoping to hear about plans to create an enabling environment for renewable energy and independent power producers.

We have to find and we have to enable energy solutions. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The only way is to diversify and democratise our energy system. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to get open systems for energy. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

He says the green economy has the potential to boost employment across the country.

Winde joined former journalist and author John Matisonn to discuss Ramaphosa's other key priorities for Sona, including job creation and safety.

