Nedbank CEO: No bank accounts at risk in data reach

Up to 1.7-million Nedbank clients could be affected by what the bank calls a "data incident" at third-party service provider Computer Facilities.

The company sends out SMSes and emails on Nedbank’s behalf.

A subset of the potentially compromised data at Computer Facilities included personal information (names, ID numbers, telephone numbers, physical and/or email addresses) of some Nedbank clients. Nedbank statement

Nedbank says it moved swiftly to secure and destroy all client information held by Computer Facilities.

It also initiated an "extensive" investigation by leading forensic experts.

It says clients "need not take any further action other than continue to be vigilant".

The third-party service provider namely, Computer Facilities (Pty) Ltd did not have any links to our systems... Our clients’ bank accounts have not been compromised in any manner whatsoever and clients have not suffered any financial loss. Nedbank remains vigilant in its efforts to contain cyber-crime. Fred Swanepoel, Group chief information officer - Nedbank

For more information call 0860 775 775 or email dataprotection@nedbank.co.za.

We know for absolute certain that no Nedbank systems or Nedbank bank accounts are at risk. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO

Listen to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown explain the situation: