Ramaphosa must put dreams aside and set out concrete action plan - Steenhuisen

He says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) needs to offer concrete action plans on how he plans to achieve his commitments.

Steenhuisen delivered his alternative Sona in Cape Town on Wednesday, labelling Ramaphosa "the incapable head of an incapable state".

Steenhuisen says the state has failed to take action against poor service delivery, growing job losses, rampant corruption and the crisis at Eskom.

I don't think this is the time for dreams... you've got to set out concrete action plans. John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader

The state that has become incapable of solving the issues that affect ordinary South Africans every day. John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader

We're surrounded by an incapable state. John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader

Listen to John Steenhuisen as he chats briefly to Clement Manyathela outside Parliament: