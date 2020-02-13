Ramaphosa must put dreams aside and set out concrete action plan - Steenhuisen
He says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) needs to offer concrete action plans on how he plans to achieve his commitments.
Steenhuisen delivered his alternative Sona in Cape Town on Wednesday, labelling Ramaphosa "the incapable head of an incapable state".
Steenhuisen says the state has failed to take action against poor service delivery, growing job losses, rampant corruption and the crisis at Eskom.
I don't think this is the time for dreams... you've got to set out concrete action plans.John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader
The state that has become incapable of solving the issues that affect ordinary South Africans every day.John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader
We're surrounded by an incapable state.John Steenhuisen, interim DA leader
Listen to John Steenhuisen as he chats briefly to Clement Manyathela outside Parliament:
More from Politics
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.Read More
'If Ramaphosa doesn't address structural reforms, Sona will be waste of time'
BLSA chief Busisiwe Mavuso says SA is living with a deep economic lie; Cosatu counters that business itself must do more.Read More
Energy, energy, energy - Winde wants Ramaphosa to talk alternative power at Sona
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says alternative energy sources must be high on the president's priority list during his address.Read More
Don't be swayed by Ramaphosa critics who've created narrative of inaction - Diko
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says claims that the president is slow and indecisive are unfounded.Read More
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'
If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.Read More
[WATCH] 'We are all Msholozi, Msholozi is us' - Carl Niehaus and his acolytes
Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Zuma supporter’s group's Carl Niehaus and supporters chant has been described as cult-like.Read More
Parliament regrets prematurely confirming Jacob Zuma will attend Sona
Parliament says it was too quick in announcing Jacob Zuma’s attendance at the 2020 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Jacob Zuma is not yet back in South Africa - Carl Niehaus
Clement Manyathela interviews Carl Niehaus of the “Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group”.Read More
Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona
“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.Read More
[GRAPH] How the rand performed Sona to Sona
A nifty graphic from Peregrine Treasury Solutions to illustrate the rand’s wild rollercoaster ride from Sona 2019 to Sona 2020.Read More