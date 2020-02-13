My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz

Schultz has performed in productions and opera houses across the world, including The Met Opera in New York and and La Scala Opera House in Milan.

The South African opera sensation says one of her greatest career highlights is performing at the Salzburg Festival in Austria in 2015.

Most recently, she has starred as Clara in the Met’s production of “Porgy and Bess" - a thrilling experience which she says was a true privilege to be a part of.

South African soprano star Golda Schultz. Image: Dario Acosta

Schultz is visiting her family in Cape Town but she's based in Munich, Germany where the quality of singers and musical directors is unmatched.

She describes to Pippa Hudson the surprising journey that has moulded her into the artist that she is today.

I was desperate to do anything creative along with my journlaism degree. Golda Schultz, Opera singer

I only heard from Juilliard from watching movies. Golda Schultz, Opera singer

A lot of the things that I have achieved, I don't really think I dreamed were possible. I didn't actually know that they were dreams that I wanted. Golda Schultz, Opera singer

My career and my life have been such a very, very great surprise. Golda Schultz, Opera singer

From a journalism degree to studying at The Juilliard School and making her mark on world stages, she opens up about her inspiring story.

Catch Schultz in the filmed version of the Porgy and Bess stage production at Ster-Kinekor's Cineme Nouveau from 22 Feb until 4 March.

