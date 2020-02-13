Streaming issues? Report here
'Every school needs an organic food garden, whether it's resourced or not'

13 February 2020 3:22 PM
by
Tags:
organic food garden
Urban Harvest Edible Gardens
Constantia Primary School
Ben Getz
Ben Getz (Urban Harvest) shares his vision and reports back on progress with Constantia Primary School's new edible garden.

Ben Getz is passionate about helping people set up edible gardens and believes every single school needs its own source of organic food.

The Urban Harvest MD made his latest school project happen with sponsorship from long-term partner, giant retailer Checkers.

Getz says Constantia Primary is a special school - situated in an affluent Cape Town suburb it is under-resourced and accommodates pupils from surrounding farms.

While they have been lucky to get a number of sponsors they're definitely always in need of more support.

Ben Getz, Director - Urban Harvest

With the help of the garden sponsorship, the project took off very quickly, he says.

It took us less than ten days to set the garden up with new fencing, raised timber beds, integrated automated irrigation, of course beautiful high quality organic soil and vegetables.

Ben Getz, MD - Urban Harvest Edible Gardens

They've also paid for 12 months of edu-maintenance so my team is there twice a month to help the 'garden champions' to maintain the garden and make sure it's thriving.

Ben Getz, Director - Urban Harvest

When the learners and the staff returned at the beginning of the year they were very shocked and inspired by a garden bursting at the seams with fresh organic produce.

Ben Getz, Director - Urban Harvest

The garden serves a dual purpose - it supplements the children's meals at lunchtime and is also an invaluable educational tool.

The school's garden club gets monthly lessons and some adults have also been included in the programme. Twenty member of the school community, comprising parents and staff, are busy with an intensive natural organic farming course.

Getz says the kids have already been eating from the garden in the first weeks of the new school term.

The first week there was a lot of harvest: beetroots, leeks, cabbages, eggplants...

Ben Getz, Director - Urban Harvest

For me the spiritual nourishment is about more than learning skills... the experience of kids getting off their phones and their tablets, away from computers, having slow time in nature, having the opportunity to put their hands into the soil, an opportunity to close their eyes and listen to the sounds and smell the smell and feel the textures and be in wonder about nature.

Ben Getz, Director - Urban Harvest

This shouldn't be a luxury and there's not enough of it in any of the schools.

Ben Getz, Director - Urban Harvest

Find out about Urban Harvest Edible Gardens on their website.

For more on Getz's vision for school vegetable gardens, listen to the soundclip:

Thumbnail image credit: Urban Harvest Edible Gardens


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
