Are his (or hers!) farts weapons of mass destruction? How to denuclearise…
Flatulence (aka “farting”) is usually not a problem.
Everyone does it; it’s normal and there is no medication you can take that’ll stop it.
Most of the gas you pass is swallowed air while eating or drinking.
Other gases are produced in our digestive systems as bacteria break down food.
But what if your farts are especially foul and frequent?
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Doctor Mokete Setoaba.
He gave the following advice for reducing the amount and smell:
-
Eat more slowly so you’ll swallow less air.
-
You’ll swallow less air if you don’t smoke or chew gum.
-
Eat less gas-producing foods.
-
Test for food allergies or intolerance.
-
Considering taking a good probiotic.
Everyone passes gas; it’s normal! Even the President does it!Mokete Setoaba, doctor
Sometimes when you’re constipated the pooh sits in your digestive system for a long time and the bacteria get to work on them and they release more and more and more gas, and that gas is very smelly… One of the treatments for flatulence is to treat constipation…Mokete Setoaba, doctor
Take probiotics… don’t eat lots of carbohydrates… or gassy, sugary drinks… Brooklax will help for a while…Mokete Setoaba, doctor
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 5:55].
