[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie

13 February 2020 5:16 PM
by
Tags:
Searching for Sugar Man
Rodriguez
SA movie Moffie
Sugar Man
Rebekah Thompson
Ben Ludik
Oliver Hermanus
Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.

The new South African movie Moffie is playing to great acclaim on the international festival circuit and is set for local release in a month's time, on 13 March.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, it stars Kai Luke Brummer as a gay teenager battling to get through his compulsory military service during the Angolan border war.

Moffie Film: Facebook

Another element that will strike a chord with local moviegoers is the inclusion of Sugar Man in the soundtrack.

The song was a huge hit in apartheid-era South Africa, but American-Mexican songwriter Rodriguez was famously down and out in the US and completely unaware of his success on another continent.

RELATED: The legendary Rodriguez to rock the Mother City

Musician Sixto Rodriguez gives an interview in Cape Town during his Feburary 2013 South African tour. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Sugar Man has been reworked for Moffie, with the permission of the artist.

Pippa Hudson interviews the Durban-based singer whose haunting vocals grace the film.

Rebekah Thompson says she was "in the right place at the right time" as happenstance led to her meeting up with music producer Ben Ludik, then looking for a voice that could capture "the yearning for escape" that the song symbolises.

I somehow amazingly got included in the process.

Rebekah Thompson, Singer

He liked it and he wanted my voice for the song.

Rebekah Thompson, Singer

She describes this opportunity as "surreal":

I didn't ever imagine that it would get the response it has and that it would get to radio, so Ben and I are just enjoying the journey.

Rebekah Thompson, Singer

I am working on my own things and this just seems to have opened up a door that I'm very excited to see where it leads.

Rebekah Thompson, Singer

Watch the South African trailer for the powerful film:

(and listen to the full version of its _Sugar Man _in the audio at bottom of page)

Listen to the conversation on Lunch with Pippa Hudson (scroll to 6:42 for the song):


