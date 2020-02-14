'This isn't Our Perfect Wedding' EFF's Ndlozi mocks ANC Mamabolo's penguin suit

Every year Twitter hones in on one Member of Parliament's outfit that seems to cause much amusement. Last year ANC MP Vatiswa Bam-Mugwanya with her colourful specs.

On Thursday evening as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continued to disrupt the State of the Nation Address, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo rose on a point of order. EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi made a snide comment about his attire - comparing him to someone from the popular TV show My Perfect Wedding.

Honourable member this is not 'My perfect Wedding'. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - EFF MP

Twitter jumped in and had a field day with this comparison to the popular TV show, with comments ranging from comparing him to pictures of penguins, to comparing him to 007 James Bond.

#SONA2020 when u realize late that you have gotten yourself in shit pic.twitter.com/1sGXrCNgqP — EvoqueG63 (@mstequeiro) February 13, 2020

