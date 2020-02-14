'This isn't Our Perfect Wedding' EFF's Ndlozi mocks ANC Mamabolo's penguin suit
Every year Twitter hones in on one Member of Parliament's outfit that seems to cause much amusement. Last year ANC MP Vatiswa Bam-Mugwanya with her colourful specs.
On Thursday evening as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continued to disrupt the State of the Nation Address, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo rose on a point of order. EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi made a snide comment about his attire - comparing him to someone from the popular TV show My Perfect Wedding.
Honourable member this is not 'My perfect Wedding'.Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - EFF MP
Twitter jumped in and had a field day with this comparison to the popular TV show, with comments ranging from comparing him to pictures of penguins, to comparing him to 007 James Bond.
#sabcnews#SONA2020— 🇿🇦SK_MAFIOSO🇿🇦 (@SK_MAFIOSO) February 13, 2020
Perfect Wedding pic.twitter.com/nroTUw6rjB
#SONA2020 when u realize late that you have gotten yourself in shit pic.twitter.com/1sGXrCNgqP— EvoqueG63 (@mstequeiro) February 13, 2020
Who’s this Queen? 🔥 #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/we2fEtFav3— Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) February 7, 2019
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Politics
I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto feels quite strongly that how and where SA is going to get this national endowment hasn't been thought through.Read More
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'
The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.Read More
'CPS has to pay back Sassa R316 million, plus interest it's about R500 million'
Corruption Watch's David Lewis talks about their comprehensive victory against Cash Paymaster Services.Read More
#SONA2020: On Eskom, SAA, land distribution, the NHI and dagga
''Municipalities can procure their own power from independent power producers''. Highlights of SONA 2020Read More
EFF defends plans to disrupt Ramaphosa's Sona
Marshall Dlamini feels disrupting parly is part of EFF's 'oversight work'. Not so, says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.Read More
'If Ramaphosa doesn't address structural reforms, Sona will be waste of time'
BLSA chief Busisiwe Mavuso says SA is living with a deep economic lie; Cosatu counters that business itself must do more.Read More
Ramaphosa must put dreams aside and set out concrete action plan - Steenhuisen
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says now is not the time for dreams and empty promises.Read More
Energy, energy, energy - Winde wants Ramaphosa to talk alternative power at Sona
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says alternative energy sources must be high on the president's priority list during his address.Read More
Don't be swayed by Ramaphosa critics who've created narrative of inaction - Diko
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says claims that the president is slow and indecisive are unfounded.Read More