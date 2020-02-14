'CPS has to pay back Sassa R316 million, plus interest it's about R500 million'
Cash Paymaster Services(CPS) was at the centre of the Sassa grants debacle in 2017 when the contract Sassa has with Cash Paymaster Services was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court.
CPS has lost a last-ditch court battle, and now have to pay back millions.
CPS was contracted by the Department of Social Development to distribute Sassa grants and have tried to appeal a judgment that said it overcharged on its contract by invoicing Sassa extra for registering children.
Corruption Watch has been involved in the legal battle since 2015.
David Lewis of Corruption Watch talks to Refilwe Moloto about the victory.
We won in the first court, we won in the second court and now in the Constitutional Court said it won't hear a further appeal.David Lewis, Director - Corruption Watch
So Cash Paymaster has to pay back R316 million plus interest - which by now will mean the payment will be about R500 million.David Lewis, Director - Corruption Watch
CPS may very well try to claim that they don't have the money in which case Sassa has to go after their holding company.David Lewis, Director - Corruption Watch
