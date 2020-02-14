Fish Hoek beach safe, sewage spill has been dealt with - ward councillor

Purchase believes that the area is safe and says her team will soon release the official water quality test results.

A sewer spill discharged into the lighthouse stormwater outlet on Fish Hoek beach when the pump station failed due to load shedding on Sunday.

According to Purchase, municipal officials were only alerted to the sewage spill on Monday.

She says the area was cordoned off during the cleanup operation.

There was quite a considerable amount of spillage onto the beach. Felicity Purchase, Ward councillor

She claims that Fish Hoek residents have been swimming at the beach since the incident occurred.

The local councillor says the spillage was an unintended consequence of the load shedding.

Purchase explains that the pump station tripped when the power was due to return after a scheduled blackout.

The generator kicked in and worked during the load shedding. But the telemetry system didn't allow for the electricity to come on because it tripped. Felicity Purchase, Ward councillor

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: