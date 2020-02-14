I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe

On the back of the President’s announcement of a Sovereign Wealth Fund to be launched during his State of the Nation Address, Refilwe reflects on whether South Africa is suited for such a specific and precarious vehicle, under the current administration.

I'd like the president to point me toward the national endowment that is under the management of the state currently. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says none of it is currently under state management.

Our reserves are very low on the gold front. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

We have not thought through where we are going to get this national endowment. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I'm not certain this government has proven to us that we can trust them with yet another state-owned entity. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

These are ego announcements when it comes to Sovereign Wealth Funds and they are incredibly difficult to pull together. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I feel quite strongly that it's very dangerous to put a separate pot of money aside that might be available to sticky fingers. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

