Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished

14 February 2020 11:52 AM
by
Tags:
EFF
Parliament
Thandi Modise
speaker
#Sona2020
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asks Modise to refer EFF to the Powers and Privileges Committee for misconduct.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said 'South Africa is not proud of us tonight.'

This, after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continually disrupted the start of the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with points of order calling for the removal of former president FW DE Klerk and Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Later DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and other MPs claim an EFF member threw a water bottle at another MP.

After the EFF decided to stage a walkout, Modise then called on all parties to comment on the delay and behaviour.

All parties in Parliament united in their call for the red berets to be taken to the Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee with a view to being disciplined and even fined.


