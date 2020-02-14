Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said 'South Africa is not proud of us tonight.'

This, after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continually disrupted the start of the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with points of order calling for the removal of former president FW DE Klerk and Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Later DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and other MPs claim an EFF member threw a water bottle at another MP.

After the EFF decided to stage a walkout, Modise then called on all parties to comment on the delay and behaviour.

All parties in Parliament united in their call for the red berets to be taken to the Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee with a view to being disciplined and even fined.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asks Modise to refer EFF "contempt", including throwing water bottle, to Powers and Privileges committee - this backed by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina#SONA2020 — Gaye Davis (@Gaye_Davis) February 13, 2020

An EFF member threw an item (a water bottle I think) at a female MP. Your government in-waiting guys. #SONA2020 — Jesse Livermore (@Fragiie_Millz) February 13, 2020