Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said 'South Africa is not proud of us tonight.'
This, after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) continually disrupted the start of the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with points of order calling for the removal of former president FW DE Klerk and Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Later DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and other MPs claim an EFF member threw a water bottle at another MP.
After the EFF decided to stage a walkout, Modise then called on all parties to comment on the delay and behaviour.
All parties in Parliament united in their call for the red berets to be taken to the Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee with a view to being disciplined and even fined.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asks Modise to refer EFF "contempt", including throwing water bottle, to Powers and Privileges committee - this backed by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina#SONA2020— Gaye Davis (@Gaye_Davis) February 13, 2020
An EFF member threw an item (a water bottle I think) at a female MP. Your government in-waiting guys. #SONA2020— Jesse Livermore (@Fragiie_Millz) February 13, 2020
Comment: Speaker Thandi Modise is right to give each party a chance to speak as it leaves the EFF isolated in its position. To be honest, I think she has played it well to stand for the rules and disallow a violent ejection of EFF members.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 13, 2020
More from Politics
President Ramaphosa rebukes EFF for Sona disruptions
EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the president had a very sombre tone and the disappointment in his voice was evident.Read More
I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto feels quite strongly that how and where SA is going to get this national endowment hasn't been thought through.Read More
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'
The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.Read More
'CPS has to pay back Sassa R316 million, plus interest it's about R500 million'
Corruption Watch's David Lewis talks about their comprehensive victory against Cash Paymaster Services.Read More
'This isn't Our Perfect Wedding' EFF's Ndlozi mocks ANC Mamabolo's penguin suit
There are always a few outfits at the State of the Nation Address that rubs Twitter's funnybone and this year it was this one.Read More
#SONA2020: On Eskom, SAA, land distribution, the NHI and dagga
''Municipalities can procure their own power from independent power producers''. Highlights of SONA 2020Read More
EFF defends plans to disrupt Ramaphosa's Sona
Marshall Dlamini feels disrupting parly is part of EFF's 'oversight work'. Not so, says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.Read More
'If Ramaphosa doesn't address structural reforms, Sona will be waste of time'
BLSA chief Busisiwe Mavuso says SA is living with a deep economic lie; Cosatu counters that business itself must do more.Read More
Ramaphosa must put dreams aside and set out concrete action plan - Steenhuisen
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says now is not the time for dreams and empty promises.Read More