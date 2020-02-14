Premier Winde welcomes decision to allow municipalities to buy independent power

He says he's welcomed the promise that municipalities will be enabled to start buying electricity from independent power producers (IPPs).

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the commitment during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament on Thursday night.

#Sona2020 Ramaphosa: "We will also put in place measures to enable municipalities in good financial standing to procure their own power from independent power producers." MN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2020

RELATED: Energy, energy, energy - Winde wants Ramaphosa to talk alternative power at Sona

The most important announcement was... the ability for municipalities to get small embedded generation as well as independent power producers. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We've got a long time of load shedding ahead of us, so let's actually remove that out the way. We can't grow our economy and jobs if we are going to have this intermittent on-off. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Premier Winde says other encouraging #SONA2020 highlights that will benefit the Western Cape include:

The announcement that government will open up the regulatory environment for the commercial hemp and cannabis industry.

#Sona2020 Ramaphosa: "This year we will open up and regulate the commercial use of hemp products, providing opportunities for small-scale farmers; and formulate policy on the use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes, to build this industry in line with global trends." MN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2020

The commitment that applications for water licenses for businesses will be reduced to a 90-day window.

#Sona2020 Ramaphosa: "We are able to announce that water use licences are now issued within 90 days." MN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2020

The decision to invest R1.4 billion on critical railway lines to ensure that rail agency Prasa can deliver its mandate.

#Sona2020 Ramaphosa: "We are modernising PRASA’s rail network." MN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2020

Winde commended and criticised some of the various policies that Ramaphosa plans to implement.

Listen to the Premier on Today with Kieno Kammies: