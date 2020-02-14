Labour Court subverted workers’ rights! Our members are taxpayers too! – Numsa

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) sought a court order to stop the airline from cutting jobs.

SAA’s business rescue practitioners decided last week to cut 11 unprofitable routes, drawing the ire of unions.

We are extremely shocked by the Labour Court's decision in this regard. They have taken away the workers' right to be meaningfully engaged and consulted prior to a restructuring taking place. Sibanyoni-Mugambi, President - Sacca

Clement Manyathela interviewed Phakamile Hlubi, spokesperson for Numsa.

We went to court not to prevent retrenchments, but to enforce our rights! … To demand that the labour court ensures that… retrenchments happen in line with the Labour Relations Act… The Labour Court has in our view subverted the rights of workers to be properly engaged… Phakamile Hlubi, spokesperson - Numsa

They say that job cuts are very likely… They approached the UIF… a recording from a station manager who told workers in a meeting on the seventh of February that they mustn’t bother coming to work on the 1st of March… the list goes on and on in terms of evidence that indeed they are considering retrenchments… Phakamile Hlubi, spokesperson - Numsa

We intend to appeal this decision… The Labour Court has denied workers their rights… We find that very, very unacceptable… We won’t rule out striking, but not right now… we [first] want to exhaust all legal avenues… Phakamile Hlubi, spokesperson - Numsa

Our members are taxpayers too! We are sick and tired of a corrupt SAA lurching from one crisis to another… But it’s clear to us that we’re on this journey on our own. Even the business rescue practitioners are not interested in the thieves who are choking SAA. Phakamile Hlubi, spokesperson - Numsa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.