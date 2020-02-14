President Ramaphosa rebukes EFF for Sona disruptions

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not react on Thursday night after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) disrupted and delayed Parliament's State of the Nation Address for 90 minutes.

But on Friday Ramaphosa spoke to the media shortly after teeing off during the Presidential Golf Challenge in Melkbosstrand that follows the State of the Nation Address annually.

EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze was at the briefing and talks to Clement Manyathela about what the president said.

Today he sounded very somber when he spoke about yesterday's disruptions. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Ramaphosa says Members of Parliament displayed a disregard for ordinary South Africans who had been waiting anxiously to hear from him. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Ramaphosa did not give a view on what should be done to the EFF for the disruption - because we do know that Parliament is working on tightening those joint rules. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

He says South Africans were done a disservice by the EFF by those disruptions because he had such a good message to give to the country. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

He was really disappointed and you could hear the disappointment in his voice. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview below: