'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement

It's theoretically "all systems go" for the City of Cape Town to start buying power from independent power producers (IPPs) says Mayor Dan Plato.

However, the City is still waiting for further clarity to be provided (especially regarding time frames) after President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona announcement that municipalities will be enabled to start buying electricity from IPPs.

I had meetings with senior officials and senior councillors yesterday and definitely we're happy, we're delighted. Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

This is step number one. We cannot move to step number two before we have the green light from national government. Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town went to court in 2015 already in a bid for approval to procure energy outside of Eskom.

Plato says they might decide to wait for the Gauteng High Court to "confirm" the president's announcement.

He did not have figures for the availability of IPP electricity, but had this to say:

There is from time to time private business people entering that business that produce the necessary power. They can't sell to anyone. Maybe they do have their own agreements with Eskom, we don't know. Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

Whatever they might have available, we want to know that so that we can become self-sufficient so that we don't rely on Eskom so much and get rid of this load shedding nightmare. Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

We can now do what we need to do and that is to begin to buy the power from the IPPs. Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

