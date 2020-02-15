'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Rainbow Dream Trust
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dannie Kagan - Founder and Director at Rainbow Dream Trust
Tomorrow at 07:07
Restricting the rights of refugees
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Christine Hobden - Lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at University of Fort Hare
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Donna De Sani - Project Manager at International Public Art Festival
Gavin Minter - Producer at Cape Town Folk n Acoustic Music Festival
Tomorrow at 08:45
Weekend sports interview: T201 SA vs. England
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Tomorrow at 09:45
About "Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist" podcast
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Pippa Green
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
President Ramaphosa rebukes EFF for Sona disruptions EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the president had a very sombre tone and the disappointment in his voice was evident. 14 February 2020 1:22 PM
Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asks Modise to refer EFF to the Powers and Privileges Committee for misconduct. 14 February 2020 11:52 AM
I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto feels quite strongly that how and where SA is going to get this national endowment hasn't been thought through. 14 February 2020 10:10 AM
View all Politics
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date' The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis. 14 February 2020 9:51 AM
'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?' Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective). 13 February 2020 12:30 PM
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
View all Opinion
CapeNature to create 'advisory committee' in response to Jonkershoek outcry CapeNature has invited the hiking fraternity and other interest groups to share their input on the access to Jonkershoek Nature Re... 14 February 2020 3:58 PM
Fish Hoek beach safe, sewage spill has been dealt with - ward councillor Ward councillor Felicity Purchase says the effluent that was discharged into Fish Hoek beach on Sunday has been sufficiently dilut... 14 February 2020 10:16 AM
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date' The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis. 14 February 2020 9:51 AM
View all Local
How much should couples know about each others' money? For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice. 14 February 2020 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
Are his (or hers!) farts weapons of mass destruction? How to denuclearise… Doctor Mokete Setoaba has advice for those who struggle with what's called "flatulence" in polite conversation. 13 February 2020 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
How much should couples know about each others' money? For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice. 14 February 2020 2:35 PM
Labour Court subverted workers’ rights! Our members are taxpayers too! – Numsa The Labour Court has thrown out a union bid to stop retrenchments at SAA. Clement Manyathela talks to Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi. 14 February 2020 1:06 PM
Nedbank CEO: No bank accounts at risk in data breach Nedbank says account holders to be notified within 3 days whether their data compromised. Up to 1.7m clients could be affected. 13 February 2020 1:08 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Business

'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement

15 February 2020 11:55 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Renewable energy
Independent Power Producers
energy
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato
City of Cape Town
#Sona2020
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says City awaiting further clarity, but is "delighted" at Ramaphosa's IPP announcement during Sona.

It's theoretically "all systems go" for the City of Cape Town to start buying power from independent power producers (IPPs) says Mayor Dan Plato.

However, the City is still waiting for further clarity to be provided (especially regarding time frames) after President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona announcement that municipalities will be enabled to start buying electricity from IPPs.

I had meetings with senior officials and senior councillors yesterday and definitely we're happy, we're delighted.

Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

This is step number one. We cannot move to step number two before we have the green light from national government.

Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town went to court in 2015 already in a bid for approval to procure energy outside of Eskom.

Plato says they might decide to wait for the Gauteng High Court to "confirm" the president's announcement.

He did not have figures for the availability of IPP electricity, but had this to say:

There is from time to time private business people entering that business that produce the necessary power. They can't sell to anyone. Maybe they do have their own agreements with Eskom, we don't know.

Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

Whatever they might have available, we want to know that so that we can become self-sufficient so that we don't rely on Eskom so much and get rid of this load shedding nightmare.

Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

We can now do what we need to do and that is to begin to buy the power from the IPPs.

Dan Plato, Mayor of Cape Town

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


15 February 2020 11:55 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Renewable energy
Independent Power Producers
energy
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato
City of Cape Town
#Sona2020

More from Local

Zozibini Tunzi outside Cape Town City Hall, Kaylynn Palm - EWN

[WATCH] Zozi returning to US after colourful Cape Town welcome

15 February 2020 12:59 PM

Zozibini Tunzi dazzled Capetonians during the final leg of her homecoming tour after bagging the Miss Universe crown in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-hemp-farmer-plant-farming123rfjpg

How to ensure SA's soon-to-be regulated hemp industry will thrive

15 February 2020 10:18 AM

Tony Budden (Hemporium) responds to Ramaphosa's Sona announcement - SA has to play catch-up, learn from global best practise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180429jonkershoek-mountainsgif

CapeNature to create 'advisory committee' in response to Jonkershoek outcry

14 February 2020 3:58 PM

CapeNature has invited the hiking fraternity and other interest groups to share their input on the access to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150102-Fish-Hoek2.jpg

Fish Hoek beach safe, sewage spill has been dealt with - ward councillor

14 February 2020 10:16 AM

Ward councillor Felicity Purchase says the effluent that was discharged into Fish Hoek beach on Sunday has been sufficiently diluted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-sona-2-2020jpg

'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'

14 February 2020 9:51 AM

The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717ramaphosajpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address

13 February 2020 5:13 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moffie film

[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie

13 February 2020 5:10 PM

Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golda-scultz-dario-acostajpg

My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz

13 February 2020 4:07 PM

Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

urban-harvestjpg

'Every school needs an organic food garden, whether it's resourced or not'

13 February 2020 3:22 PM

Ben Getz (Urban Harvest) shares his vision and reports back on progress with Constantia Primary School's new edible garden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-thjpg

Nedbank CEO: No bank accounts at risk in data breach

13 February 2020 1:08 PM

Nedbank says account holders to be notified within 3 days whether their data compromised. Up to 1.7m clients could be affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

dagga-weed-hemp-farmer-plant-farming123rfjpg

How to ensure SA's soon-to-be regulated hemp industry will thrive

15 February 2020 10:18 AM

Tony Budden (Hemporium) responds to Ramaphosa's Sona announcement - SA has to play catch-up, learn from global best practise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken-heart-broke-money-coins-finances-love-relationship-divorce-break-up-123rf

How much should couples know about each others' money?

14 February 2020 2:35 PM

For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

Labour Court subverted workers’ rights! Our members are taxpayers too! – Numsa

14 February 2020 1:06 PM

The Labour Court has thrown out a union bid to stop retrenchments at SAA. Clement Manyathela talks to Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-capetalkjpg

I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe

14 February 2020 10:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto feels quite strongly that how and where SA is going to get this national endowment hasn't been thought through.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-sona-2-2020jpg

'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'

14 February 2020 9:51 AM

The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-thjpg

Nedbank CEO: No bank accounts at risk in data breach

13 February 2020 1:08 PM

Nedbank says account holders to be notified within 3 days whether their data compromised. Up to 1.7m clients could be affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lays-salt-vinegarjpeg

Why you have to lay off the Salt (& Vinegar)

13 February 2020 12:56 PM

Chris Moerdyk says Lay's discontinuation of classic flavour is a business decision. And anyway, any publicity is good publicity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump in a nappy on a nuclear bomb

'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?'

13 February 2020 12:30 PM

Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apple-orchard-farm-treesjpg

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM

If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virgin-atlantic-air-hostess-1.jpg

Virgin Atlantic back after 5 years to take up Cape Town to London route

13 February 2020 8:46 AM

Virgin Atlantic's Liezl Gericke says the airline is here to stay and the UK is the number 1 source market for tourism in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

President Ramaphosa rebukes EFF for Sona disruptions

Politics

EWN Highlights

Water bombing helicopters try to put out Table Mountain fire

15 February 2020 5:40 PM

NW teacher placed on special leave for allegedly injuring pupil

15 February 2020 4:38 PM

Pupils from Bramfisherville school who ate poisoned cakes getting treatment

15 February 2020 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA