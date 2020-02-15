[WATCH] Zozi returning to US after colourful Cape Town welcome

The Miss South Africa organisers have thanked South Africans for their support during Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming tour as Miss Universe.

Hundreds of Capetonians turned out in the city centre to welcome the radiant international star on her final stop before she returns to New York.

Zozibini Tunzi in Cape Town during her homecoming tour. Image credit: Kaylynn Palm, EWN

Today is @zozitunzi's last day in South Africa. Thank you to everyone who joined us on her Homecoming Tour. You truly are one of a kind South Africa – we love you! 🇿🇦❤️#ZoziComesHome #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/MdkVjo5kd7 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) February 15, 2020

Ahead of her float tour of the city, SA's own Miss Universe made an appearance in Parliament at the State of the Nation Address.

She was there at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi.

It really felt good to have Springboks Captain @SiyaKolisi_Bear and our Miss Universe @ZoziTunzi in Parliament for #SONA2020. They make us really proud as a nation. #GrowSA pic.twitter.com/cdrn9YXzgR — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 13, 2020

#MissUniverse More fans welcoming her to Cape Town this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/m2xd3iS5oy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2020

On Friday, Tunzi -accompanied by Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato - took the time to chat with fans at the Grand Parade, who expressed their joy and pride at her achievement.

Zozibini Tunzi with Cape Town mayor Dan Plato at the Grand Parade. Image credit: Kaylynn Palm, EWN