[WATCH] Zozi returning to US after colourful Cape Town welcome
The Miss South Africa organisers have thanked South Africans for their support during Zozibini Tunzi's homecoming tour as Miss Universe.
Hundreds of Capetonians turned out in the city centre to welcome the radiant international star on her final stop before she returns to New York.
Today is @zozitunzi's last day in South Africa. Thank you to everyone who joined us on her Homecoming Tour. You truly are one of a kind South Africa – we love you! 🇿🇦❤️#ZoziComesHome #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/MdkVjo5kd7— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) February 15, 2020
Ahead of her float tour of the city, SA's own Miss Universe made an appearance in Parliament at the State of the Nation Address.
She was there at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi.
It really felt good to have Springboks Captain @SiyaKolisi_Bear and our Miss Universe @ZoziTunzi in Parliament for #SONA2020. They make us really proud as a nation. #GrowSA pic.twitter.com/cdrn9YXzgR— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 13, 2020
#MissUniverse More fans welcoming her to Cape Town this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/m2xd3iS5oy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2020
On Friday, Tunzi -accompanied by Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato - took the time to chat with fans at the Grand Parade, who expressed their joy and pride at her achievement.
#MissUniverse Tunzi making her way through the streets of Cape Town. KP pic.twitter.com/uOCM3bFf1i— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 14, 2020
More from Local
'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says City awaiting further clarity, but is "delighted" at Ramaphosa's IPP announcement during Sona.Read More
How to ensure SA's soon-to-be regulated hemp industry will thrive
Tony Budden (Hemporium) responds to Ramaphosa's Sona announcement - SA has to play catch-up, learn from global best practise.Read More
CapeNature to create 'advisory committee' in response to Jonkershoek outcry
CapeNature has invited the hiking fraternity and other interest groups to share their input on the access to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve.Read More
Fish Hoek beach safe, sewage spill has been dealt with - ward councillor
Ward councillor Felicity Purchase says the effluent that was discharged into Fish Hoek beach on Sunday has been sufficiently diluted.Read More
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'
The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.Read More
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie
Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.Read More
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz
Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far.Read More
'Every school needs an organic food garden, whether it's resourced or not'
Ben Getz (Urban Harvest) shares his vision and reports back on progress with Constantia Primary School's new edible garden.Read More
Nedbank CEO: No bank accounts at risk in data breach
Nedbank says account holders to be notified within 3 days whether their data compromised. Up to 1.7m clients could be affected.Read More