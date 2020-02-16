Eskom shifts load shedding to stage 2

Eskom's announced that load shedding moves to stage 2 from 9 am on Sunday, after stage 3 was implemented on Saturday.

The power utility says this is thanks to four generating units returning to service overnight.

"Implementing stage 3 load shedding during the night has helped us to reduce the usage of the emergency diesel reserves and to replenish hydro-pumped storage scheme levels."

Eskom has warned of an increased likelihood of power cuts over the next 18 months as it implements a maintenance plan to service its ageing power plants.