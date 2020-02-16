Eskom shifts load shedding to stage 2
Eskom's announced that load shedding moves to stage 2 from 9 am on Sunday, after stage 3 was implemented on Saturday.
The power utility says this is thanks to four generating units returning to service overnight.
"Implementing stage 3 load shedding during the night has helped us to reduce the usage of the emergency diesel reserves and to replenish hydro-pumped storage scheme levels."
Eskom has warned of an increased likelihood of power cuts over the next 18 months as it implements a maintenance plan to service its ageing power plants.
More from Local
Camp Hope: Creating happy memories for Cape Town's 'forgotten children'
Rainbow Dream Trust's Dannie Kagan on the camps for youngsters from impoverished communities who are ill or have disabilities.Read More
EFF wants 'apartheid denialist' de Klerk prosecuted and Nobel Prize withdrawn
The EFF responds to FW de Klerk Foundation statement after demanding the former president's removal from Parliament during Sona.Read More
[WATCH] Zozi returning to US after colourful Cape Town welcome
Zozibini Tunzi dazzled Capetonians during the final leg of her homecoming tour after bagging the Miss Universe crown in December.Read More
'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says City awaiting further clarity, but is "delighted" at Ramaphosa's IPP announcement during Sona.Read More
How to ensure SA's soon-to-be regulated hemp industry will thrive
Tony Budden (Hemporium) responds to Ramaphosa's Sona announcement - SA has to play catch-up, learn from global best practise.Read More
CapeNature to create 'advisory committee' in response to Jonkershoek outcry
CapeNature has invited the hiking fraternity and other interest groups to share their input on the access to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve.Read More
Fish Hoek beach safe, sewage spill has been dealt with - ward councillor
Ward councillor Felicity Purchase says the effluent that was discharged into Fish Hoek beach on Sunday has been sufficiently diluted.Read More
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'
The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.Read More
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie
Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.Read More