EFF wants 'apartheid denialist' de Klerk prosecuted and Nobel Prize withdrawn

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) posted an SABC interview with former president FW de Klerk after the State of the Nation address to justify delaying proceedings with its demand for his removal from the House.

RELATED: Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished

In the clip de Klerk notes he took steps to end the apartheid regime's role in inciting black-on-black violence during his presidency, violence he says caused more deaths than apartheid itself.

The EFF is now threatening legal action against him after the FW de Klerk Foundation's statement in response to the Sona debacle.

[MUST WATCH]: This is why the EFF in Parliament demanded that De Klerk be removed from the house. #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/vt71kw5jqq — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 13, 2020

The red berets want a forensic inquest re-opened to investigate state killings during de Klerk's presidency, with the aim of prosecuting him for apartheid murders.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Statement on De Klerk’s Apartheid Denialism. pic.twitter.com/Yda4llefAJ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 15, 2020

The FW de Klerk Foundation's statement upholds the former president's contention that apartheid was not a crime against humanity as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.

The idea that apartheid was ‘a crime against humanity’ was, and remains, an ‘agitprop’ project initiated by the Soviets and their ANC/SACP allies to stigmatise white South Africans by associating them with genuine crimes against humanity - which have generally included totalitarian repression and the slaughter of millions of people. FW de Klerk Foundation

It says it is not trying to whitewash injustices "undoubtedly" committed under apartheid, but that a balanced understanding of the past is needed.

The EFF statement says it wants Parliament to enact laws that criminalise apartheid denialism.