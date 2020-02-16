EFF wants 'apartheid denialist' de Klerk prosecuted and Nobel Prize withdrawn
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) posted an SABC interview with former president FW de Klerk after the State of the Nation address to justify delaying proceedings with its demand for his removal from the House.
RELATED: Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished
In the clip de Klerk notes he took steps to end the apartheid regime's role in inciting black-on-black violence during his presidency, violence he says caused more deaths than apartheid itself.
The EFF is now threatening legal action against him after the FW de Klerk Foundation's statement in response to the Sona debacle.
[MUST WATCH]: This is why the EFF in Parliament demanded that De Klerk be removed from the house. #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/vt71kw5jqq— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 13, 2020
The red berets want a forensic inquest re-opened to investigate state killings during de Klerk's presidency, with the aim of prosecuting him for apartheid murders.
The Economic Freedom Fighters Statement on De Klerk’s Apartheid Denialism. pic.twitter.com/Yda4llefAJ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 15, 2020
The FW de Klerk Foundation's statement upholds the former president's contention that apartheid was not a crime against humanity as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.
The idea that apartheid was ‘a crime against humanity’ was, and remains, an ‘agitprop’ project initiated by the Soviets and their ANC/SACP allies to stigmatise white South Africans by associating them with genuine crimes against humanity - which have generally included totalitarian repression and the slaughter of millions of people.FW de Klerk Foundation
It says it is not trying to whitewash injustices "undoubtedly" committed under apartheid, but that a balanced understanding of the past is needed.
The EFF statement says it wants Parliament to enact laws that criminalise apartheid denialism.
More from Politics
The Public Protector needs to know her place - Casac
Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to be involved in drafting narrowed terms of reference for the Zondo Commission, files application.Read More
President Ramaphosa rebukes EFF for Sona disruptions
EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the president had a very sombre tone and the disappointment in his voice was evident.Read More
Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asks Modise to refer EFF to the Powers and Privileges Committee for misconduct.Read More
I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto feels quite strongly that how and where SA is going to get this national endowment hasn't been thought through.Read More
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'
The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.Read More
'CPS has to pay back Sassa R316 million, plus interest it's about R500 million'
Corruption Watch's David Lewis talks about their comprehensive victory against Cash Paymaster Services.Read More
'This isn't Our Perfect Wedding' EFF's Ndlozi mocks ANC Mamabolo's penguin suit
There are always a few outfits at the State of the Nation Address that rubs Twitter's funnybone and this year it was this one.Read More
#SONA2020: On Eskom, SAA, land distribution, the NHI and dagga
''Municipalities can procure their own power from independent power producers''. Highlights of SONA 2020Read More
EFF defends plans to disrupt Ramaphosa's Sona
Marshall Dlamini feels disrupting parly is part of EFF's 'oversight work'. Not so, says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.Read More
More from Local
Camp Hope: Creating happy memories for Cape Town's 'forgotten children'
Rainbow Dream Trust's Dannie Kagan on the camps for youngsters from impoverished communities who are ill or have disabilities.Read More
Eskom shifts load shedding to stage 2
Stage 2 power cuts implemented on Sunday after "recovery in generation performance".Read More
[WATCH] Zozi returning to US after colourful Cape Town welcome
Zozibini Tunzi dazzled Capetonians during the final leg of her homecoming tour after bagging the Miss Universe crown in December.Read More
'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says City awaiting further clarity, but is "delighted" at Ramaphosa's IPP announcement during Sona.Read More
How to ensure SA's soon-to-be regulated hemp industry will thrive
Tony Budden (Hemporium) responds to Ramaphosa's Sona announcement - SA has to play catch-up, learn from global best practise.Read More
CapeNature to create 'advisory committee' in response to Jonkershoek outcry
CapeNature has invited the hiking fraternity and other interest groups to share their input on the access to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve.Read More
Fish Hoek beach safe, sewage spill has been dealt with - ward councillor
Ward councillor Felicity Purchase says the effluent that was discharged into Fish Hoek beach on Sunday has been sufficiently diluted.Read More
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'
The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.Read More
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie
Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.Read More