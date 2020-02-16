The Public Protector needs to know her place - Casac

Streaming issues? Report here
jazz-sessions-on-capetalkpng
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
17:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Food flavours and how we're conditioned into craving them
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Harris Steinman - Medical doctor with special interest in consumer issues at FACTS
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Have the City of Cape Town's traffic lights been mistiming due to loadshedding?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Slingers - Director for Network Management at the Transport Directorate at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse -Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Tomorrow at 11:32
Taste Test- That Coffee Shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:25
Business Unboring: The price at the till not the price advertised? You can score at PnP and Woolworths for spotting mistakes
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
17:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
President Ramaphosa rebukes EFF for Sona disruptions EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the president had a very sombre tone and the disappointment in his voice was evident. 14 February 2020 1:22 PM
Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asks Modise to refer EFF to the Powers and Privileges Committee for misconduct. 14 February 2020 11:52 AM
I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto feels quite strongly that how and where SA is going to get this national endowment hasn't been thought through. 14 February 2020 10:10 AM
View all Politics
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date' The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis. 14 February 2020 9:51 AM
'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?' Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective). 13 February 2020 12:30 PM
'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying' If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa. 13 February 2020 10:41 AM
View all Opinion
Eskom shifts load shedding to stage 2 Stage 2 power cuts implemented on Sunday after "recovery in generation performance". 16 February 2020 9:20 AM
CapeNature to create 'advisory committee' in response to Jonkershoek outcry CapeNature has invited the hiking fraternity and other interest groups to share their input on the access to Jonkershoek Nature Re... 14 February 2020 3:58 PM
Fish Hoek beach safe, sewage spill has been dealt with - ward councillor Ward councillor Felicity Purchase says the effluent that was discharged into Fish Hoek beach on Sunday has been sufficiently dilut... 14 February 2020 10:16 AM
View all Local
How much should couples know about each others' money? For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice. 14 February 2020 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
Are his (or hers!) farts weapons of mass destruction? How to denuclearise… Doctor Mokete Setoaba has advice for those who struggle with what's called "flatulence" in polite conversation. 13 February 2020 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
How much should couples know about each others' money? For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice. 14 February 2020 2:35 PM
Labour Court subverted workers’ rights! Our members are taxpayers too! – Numsa The Labour Court has thrown out a union bid to stop retrenchments at SAA. Clement Manyathela talks to Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi. 14 February 2020 1:06 PM
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date' The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis. 14 February 2020 9:51 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Public Protector needs to know her place - Casac

16 February 2020 12:18 PM
by
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
State Capture
Public Protector
CASAC
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Lawson Naidoo
Zondo Commision
Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to be involved in drafting narrowed terms of reference for the Zondo Commission, files application.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed court papers to be allowed to help draft narrowed terms of reference for hearings by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The current term of the commission expires at the end of February, but Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo applied to the High Court for another extension because its work is not done. He wants until the end of the year to complete his report.

If we are not granted an extension, I don't think we can make findings. It would be a disaster.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

RELATED: Zondo Commission a 'victory' for South Africans, says analyst

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), spells out the alternatives for the commission.

It could request the president to amend its terms of reference or be given leeway to refer matters to other relevant bodies like the Hawks or National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In any event says Naidoo, it is not the role of the Public Protector to get involved.

The Public Protector has absolutely no role to play in this... This is now a matter for the presidency to determine, alternatively the courts, but it's easier for the president to review it.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

For the Public Protector to suggest that, you know she's elevating herself or seeking to elevate herself to the status of the deputy chief justice and president - she needs to know her place.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

Their office has done its job and and they must allow those processes to continue without interference.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

Casac itself has filed an affidavit for any further extension granted to the commission, to be final.

It believes the commission has done "a very good job" in bringing to light the extent of state capture, but needs to come to and end so that there can be real accountability through the proper law enforcement agencies.

Naidoo cites concerns which include mounting costs and public frustration.

In his application he [Deputy Chief Justice Zondo] says that he thinks it can be done by then [the end of the year] but he may have to come back to court for a further extension to finalise his report.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

We cannot have this Zondo Commission continuing on and on and the public frustrated and wanting a final report.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

We know that there's a lot of money that's been spent on the Zondo Commission so far - by August last year it was sitting around R354-million having been spent. Part of our argument... is that this is using up valuable resources.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

Naidoo expects a court judgment on Monday or Tuesday.

For more detail, listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


16 February 2020 12:18 PM
by
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
State Capture
Public Protector
CASAC
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Lawson Naidoo
Zondo Commision

More from Politics

de-klerk-fw-ewnjpg

EFF wants 'apartheid denialist' de Klerk prosecuted and Nobel Prize withdrawn

16 February 2020 10:28 AM

The EFF responds to FW de Klerk Foundation statement after demanding the former president's removal from Parliament during Sona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200214 Cyril ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa rebukes EFF for Sona disruptions

14 February 2020 1:22 PM

EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the president had a very sombre tone and the disappointment in his voice was evident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julius Malema Sona 2020

Parties unite in Parliament, calling for EFF's unruly behaviour to be punished

14 February 2020 11:52 AM

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen asks Modise to refer EFF to the Powers and Privileges Committee for misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-capetalkjpg

I don't think SA is ready for a Sovereign Wealth Fund, says Refilwe

14 February 2020 10:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto feels quite strongly that how and where SA is going to get this national endowment hasn't been thought through.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-sona-2-2020jpg

'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'

14 February 2020 9:51 AM

The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SASSA.jpg

'CPS has to pay back Sassa R316 million, plus interest it's about R500 million'

14 February 2020 8:54 AM

Corruption Watch's David Lewis talks about their comprehensive victory against Cash Paymaster Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sona-anc-mppng

'This isn't Our Perfect Wedding' EFF's Ndlozi mocks ANC Mamabolo's penguin suit

14 February 2020 7:46 AM

There are always a few outfits at the State of the Nation Address that rubs Twitter's funnybone and this year it was this one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sona-2019jpg

#SONA2020: On Eskom, SAA, land distribution, the NHI and dagga

13 February 2020 10:34 PM

''Municipalities can procure their own power from independent power producers''. Highlights of SONA 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

EFF defends plans to disrupt Ramaphosa's Sona

13 February 2020 6:12 PM

Marshall Dlamini feels disrupting parly is part of EFF's 'oversight work'. Not so, says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717ramaphosajpg

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address

13 February 2020 5:13 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7:00 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF wants 'apartheid denialist' de Klerk prosecuted and Nobel Prize withdrawn

Politics Local

The Public Protector needs to know her place - Casac

Politics

'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane not surprised mismanagement allegations against her

16 February 2020 5:14 PM

Alexandra residents come up with ways for police to fight crime in the area

16 February 2020 4:00 PM

‘We want service delivery in that City’, says Makhura about troubled Tshwane

16 February 2020 2:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA