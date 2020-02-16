The Public Protector needs to know her place - Casac

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed court papers to be allowed to help draft narrowed terms of reference for hearings by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The current term of the commission expires at the end of February, but Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo applied to the High Court for another extension because its work is not done. He wants until the end of the year to complete his report.

If we are not granted an extension, I don't think we can make findings. It would be a disaster. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), spells out the alternatives for the commission.

It could request the president to amend its terms of reference or be given leeway to refer matters to other relevant bodies like the Hawks or National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In any event says Naidoo, it is not the role of the Public Protector to get involved.

The Public Protector has absolutely no role to play in this... This is now a matter for the presidency to determine, alternatively the courts, but it's easier for the president to review it. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

For the Public Protector to suggest that, you know she's elevating herself or seeking to elevate herself to the status of the deputy chief justice and president - she needs to know her place. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

Their office has done its job and and they must allow those processes to continue without interference. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

Casac itself has filed an affidavit for any further extension granted to the commission, to be final.

It believes the commission has done "a very good job" in bringing to light the extent of state capture, but needs to come to and end so that there can be real accountability through the proper law enforcement agencies.

Naidoo cites concerns which include mounting costs and public frustration.

In his application he [Deputy Chief Justice Zondo] says that he thinks it can be done by then [the end of the year] but he may have to come back to court for a further extension to finalise his report. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

We cannot have this Zondo Commission continuing on and on and the public frustrated and wanting a final report. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

We know that there's a lot of money that's been spent on the Zondo Commission so far - by August last year it was sitting around R354-million having been spent. Part of our argument... is that this is using up valuable resources. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

Naidoo expects a court judgment on Monday or Tuesday.

