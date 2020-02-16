Camp Hope: Creating happy memories for Cape Town's 'forgotten children'

The Rainbow Dream Trust was founded in 2006 with the aim of "fulfilling the hopes and dreams of underprivileged children and adults".

Its projects include township youth clubs and youth camps. "Camp Hope" is specifically tailored for children who have disabilities or who are ill.

The first of six camps for the year kicks off on 28 February.

Children at Camp Hope. Image credit: Rainbow Dreams Trust on Facebook

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane finds out more from the trust's founder and director, Dannie Kagan.

She says she thinks of the youngsters they take on Camp Hope as the "forgotten children".

They have the same challenges that other children do, but they have the added disadvantage of having a chronic illness or a disability. Dannie Kagan, Founder and director - Rainbow Dreams Trust

We take all the blind children on camps, the children suffering from cancer, or the chronically ill. The beauty of the camp is that they share... no-one knows better what you're going through when you're sharing the same thing. Dannie Kagan, Founder and director - Rainbow Dreams Trust

She says the camp provides for that need that all children have for pure fun. But, importantly, they are also challenged.

It's very noisy and very different to any camp that you would expect these children to go on. Dannie Kagan, Founder and director - Rainbow Dreams Trust

We challenge them to things that are within their capability, but we want them to leave the camp having conquered something to get that feeling of believing in themselves. Dannie Kagan, Founder and director - Rainbow Dreams Trust

A lot of these children have very bad memories from the past and what we want to do on the camp is give them really, really good memories they can take home with them. When things get a bit rough to have things they can remember from the camp and the love that was given by the amazing people that look after them on the camp. Dannie Kagan, Founder and director - Rainbow Dreams Trust

Find out more about the projects run by the Rainbow Dreams Trust on their website.

Listen to the conversation in the audio below: