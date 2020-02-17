VAT hike to 16% at the end of February is possible, even likely

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
For the Love of the Land
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivor Price - Co-author of "For the Love of the Land
Tomorrow at 06:45
Tech Tuesday : Dual-SIM Devices
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafisa Akabor - Technology Journalist
Tomorrow at 07:07
FW de Klerk Foundation apologises to SA.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Theuns Eloff - CEO of FW de Klerk Foundation
Tomorrow at 07:20
City granted interim order against refugees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Tomorrow at 08:07
What about using pension funds to rescue Eskom?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior researcher with Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
Cops in Communities under fire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:08
Paulie Van Wyk- JuJu & the VBS Heist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
National Consumer Council
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:05
PROFILES-Siwe Kuse-SGB Edu Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Siwe Kuse
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of CAPETALK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:10
Comprehensive Sexuality Education panel
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Engelbrecht - at Young Moms Support
Tomorrow at 21:05
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks The FW de Klerk Foundation has withdrawn its statement saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity. 17 February 2020 4:26 PM
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee. 17 February 2020 2:22 PM
ANC calls De Klerk's remarks 'a spit in the face' ahead of planned protest in CT The ANC has called on the former apartheid president to retract his statement amid rising outrage and a planned march on Wednesday... 17 February 2020 1:33 PM
View all Politics
'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue' “It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple). 17 February 2020 10:38 AM
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date' The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis. 14 February 2020 9:51 AM
'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?' Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective). 13 February 2020 12:30 PM
View all Opinion
City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings The City of Cape Town has been granted an interim order to enforce its by-law against refugees camped outside a church in the CBD. 17 February 2020 6:01 PM
Parents urged to enrol kids early for 2021 amid Cape's school placement chaos As the Western Cape Education Dept battles to place learners in schools, it has encouraged parents to enrol their children early. 17 February 2020 3:45 PM
Load shedding suspended for Monday, but risk remains this week Load shedding is not expected today, however, Eskom says the possibility of load shedding during the week remains. 17 February 2020 10:21 AM
View all Local
Do you care if your chips, sweets or cooldrinks are artifically flavoured? Dr Harris Steinman from Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services says for years 200 chemicals replicated strawberry flavour. 17 February 2020 12:09 PM
'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue' “It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple). 17 February 2020 10:38 AM
How much should couples know about each others' money? For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice. 14 February 2020 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jack Parow talks money, honey Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you. 17 February 2020 8:43 PM
'Life is short, have an affair' - this company makes millions out of skelmpies Ashley Madison has 60 million members globally and has turned infidelity - cheating on a partner - into big business. 17 February 2020 7:39 PM
Top 3 stocks of the week: African Rainbow Capital, Sasol and Reckitt Benckiser FNB's Chantal Marx on her stock picks of the week and why. 17 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

VAT hike to 16% at the end of February is possible, even likely

17 February 2020 8:34 AM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
VAT
PWC
finance minister
minister of finance
VAT hike
2020 Budget Speech
Hiking the VAT rate won't be a popular move, but Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is running out of options.

South Africans should brace themselves for a possible hike in the VAT rate when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents the 2020/2021 Budget Speech at the end of the month.

According to PwC, hiking VAT by one basis point to 16% will inject R25 billion of extra revenue into the Government’s empty purse.

On the basis that an increase in the rate of VAT will have the least harmful effect on the overall economy and its ability to raise substantial amounts of revenue with relatively small tax increases, it should be the preferred instrument for raising additional tax revenues.

PwC

There has been talking that the only effective lever left to pull could be to raise VAT by one percentage point to 16%, which would inject between R20 billion and R35 billion in revenue. Although it would be a particularly unpopular move politically, it is increasingly possible.

Mike van der Westhuizen, Portfolio Manager - Citadel

For more detail, read "VAT hike may be only option".

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


17 February 2020 8:34 AM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
VAT
PWC
finance minister
minister of finance
VAT hike
2020 Budget Speech

More from Business

130408jackparow.jpg

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150721ashleymadison.jpg

'Life is short, have an affair' - this company makes millions out of skelmpies

17 February 2020 7:39 PM

Ashley Madison has 60 million members globally and has turned infidelity - cheating on a partner - into big business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hot-Stocks.jpg

Top 3 stocks of the week: African Rainbow Capital, Sasol and Reckitt Benckiser

17 February 2020 7:18 PM

FNB's Chantal Marx on her stock picks of the week and why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180129angloamericangif

Anglo Platinum's CEO steps down - why?

17 February 2020 6:32 PM

Chris Griffith is stepping down as Anglo Platinum's CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma Foundation

'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation

17 February 2020 2:22 PM

A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing

17 February 2020 1:56 PM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual must come to its senses! - Eric Mabuza (Peter Moyo's lawyer)

17 February 2020 1:08 PM

The insurer may not appoint a new CEO – it’s unlawful, argues Eric Mabuza, lawyer of Old Mutual’s disgruntled former CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

Pay less tax – sneaky yet legal tips and tricks

17 February 2020 11:59 AM

Kieno Kammies asks personal finance expert Paul Roelofse (CFP) to share some opportunities to pay less before the tax year ends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue'

17 February 2020 10:38 AM

“It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181106 DAN PLATO 3

'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement

15 February 2020 11:55 AM

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says City awaiting further clarity, but is "delighted" at Ramaphosa's IPP announcement during Sona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dali Mpofu invites SA to join campaign to have De Klerk stripped of Nobel Prize

Politics

VAT hike to 16% at the end of February is possible, even likely

Business

'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

City of CT: Steps taken to resolve issues with foreign nations around church

17 February 2020 8:36 PM

San Souci teacher who slapped pupil facing assault charges again

17 February 2020 7:34 PM

Popular singer & Rwanda genocide survivor found dead in a police cell: officials

17 February 2020 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA