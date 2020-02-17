VAT hike to 16% at the end of February is possible, even likely
South Africans should brace themselves for a possible hike in the VAT rate when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents the 2020/2021 Budget Speech at the end of the month.
According to PwC, hiking VAT by one basis point to 16% will inject R25 billion of extra revenue into the Government’s empty purse.
On the basis that an increase in the rate of VAT will have the least harmful effect on the overall economy and its ability to raise substantial amounts of revenue with relatively small tax increases, it should be the preferred instrument for raising additional tax revenues.PwC
There has been talking that the only effective lever left to pull could be to raise VAT by one percentage point to 16%, which would inject between R20 billion and R35 billion in revenue. Although it would be a particularly unpopular move politically, it is increasingly possible.Mike van der Westhuizen, Portfolio Manager - Citadel
For more detail, read "VAT hike may be only option".
More from Business
Jack Parow talks money, honey
Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.Read More
'Life is short, have an affair' - this company makes millions out of skelmpies
Ashley Madison has 60 million members globally and has turned infidelity - cheating on a partner - into big business.Read More
Top 3 stocks of the week: African Rainbow Capital, Sasol and Reckitt Benckiser
FNB's Chantal Marx on her stock picks of the week and why.Read More
Anglo Platinum's CEO steps down - why?
Chris Griffith is stepping down as Anglo Platinum's CEO.Read More
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically.Read More
Old Mutual must come to its senses! - Eric Mabuza (Peter Moyo's lawyer)
The insurer may not appoint a new CEO – it’s unlawful, argues Eric Mabuza, lawyer of Old Mutual’s disgruntled former CEO.Read More
Pay less tax – sneaky yet legal tips and tricks
Kieno Kammies asks personal finance expert Paul Roelofse (CFP) to share some opportunities to pay less before the tax year ends.Read More
'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue'
“It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple).Read More
'It's all systems go to end load shedding nightmare' - Plato on IPP announcement
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says City awaiting further clarity, but is "delighted" at Ramaphosa's IPP announcement during Sona.Read More