DA bigwigs 'believe the future of the party is safe in my hands' - Steenhuisen
Interim leader John Steenhuisen, currently in a leadership race for the party's top spot alongside Mbali Ntuli and John Moodey tells Lester Kiewit he is taking the race very seriously.
In politics, there are no guarantees.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - Democratic Alliance
Notable faces at his candidacy launch on Saturday included Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, former federal chair James Selfe, chief whip Natasha Mazzone show Steenhusien is backed by some big names within the party.
Is he a shoo-in and is the race over for all intents and purposes?
I don't think the race is over, but I do believe that a number of key people in the party believe that I have the leadership ability and leadership experience and the know-how to get the party back on track.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - Democratic Alliance
They know that under my leadership they can get more councillors across the finish line next year in the local government elections and that we'll be able to take control in more municipalities.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - Democratic Alliance
They believe the future of the party is safe in my hands and I hope to deliver on that expectation.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - Democratic Alliance
RELATED: Young contender Mbali Ntuli on why she believes she can make DA work and fix SA
I don't think anybody is under any illusion about what a bad year it was for us last year.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - Democratic Alliance
He disagrees with some pundits assertions that the party is in a financial crisis.
We have no debt arising from the election campaign.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - Democratic Alliance
He explains how he plans to fix the party and says it is in the process of embarking on 'organisational redesign.'
We have got very big and very inefficient and so we are in the process of fixing that.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - Democratic Alliance
He believes once the federal council has implemented the findings of the 2019 commission which assessed the party's strengths and weaknesses, they will be back on track for a good performance in 2021.
he says the aim is to focus on three areas this year:
1. Ideological coherence
2. Values-based leadership
3. Ensuring the organisation is designed to win votes
Listen to the interview with John Steenhuisen below:
