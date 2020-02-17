Dali Mpofu invites SA to join campaign to have De Klerk stripped of Nobel Prize
FW de Klerk is facing widespread condemnation for his stance that apartheid can't be seen as a crime against humanity.
Mpofu, the former national chairperson of the EFF, says he plans to approach the Nobel Foundation through a non-partisan citizens campaign to have the prize taken back.
Thats It!Enough is Enough!— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) February 16, 2020
If you think apartheid was a crime against humanity please join me in a non-partisan Citizens Campaign to approach the Nobel Foundation to take back the Nobel Peace Prize from FW DeKlerk
At 10k retweets we launch formally!Lets go!#BringBackThePrize
Wow!— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) February 17, 2020
Thanks Mzansi!
We reached 10 000 retweets in 8hours!✊🏾
I honestly thought it would take days!👏🏾
Thanks to the volunteers too...I’m told the withdrawal of a Nobel Peace Prize has never been done before.
That is EXACTLY why we are got to to it!Lets go!#BringBackThePrize pic.twitter.com/T8pM0R1WsS
De Klerk said he believed apartheid was not a crime against humanity during interviews he conducted last week to mark 30 years since he unbanned liberation movements in South Africa.
On Thursday, the EFF demanded that the former president be removed from Parliament at the 2020 State of the Nation Address, saying he was an apartheid apologist and had blood on his hands.
On Friday, the De Klerk Foundation released a statement slamming the EFF and standing firmly behind De Klerk's comments.
On Sunday, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation called on the De Klerk Foundation to withdraw the statement.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the ANC, the EFF are among several political parties, leaders and civil society groups that have added their voice to the furore over De Klerk's utterances.
In 1993, De Klerk and Nelson Mandela were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their work in ending apartheid.
