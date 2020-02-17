City traffic light timings not be affected by load shedding - City

Despite efforts to keep the electricity on during peak travel periods, many people still ended up in bad traffic jams due to mistimed traffic lights.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Neil Slingers, Director for Network Management at the Transport Directorate for the City of Cape Town about what happens to traffic lights during and in between load shedding.

The City has a number of UPSs at selected and priority intersections. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

He acknowledges the City is constantly repairing and replacing them.

You can appreciate we are working through a backlog of replacing and restoring them. They should actually be working 100%. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

Where a traffic signal has a UPS that powers it during load shedding, there should be no impact on the operation of the traffic signal. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

The traffic signals communicate with the Urban Traffic Control Centre and the system that manages the flow of traffic, he explains.

Where the traffic signals are not connected to UPS the coordination is effected. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

But even in these cases, the clock inside the traffic signal still runs, he says.

So this is sufficient to be able to detect the time and the plan that is already programmed into the traffic signal so when it switches back on, it should be 100% functioning. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

All 1,786 traffic signals are monitored and we are able to detect them at our Traffic Management Centre in Goodwood. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

But not all are able to be controlled or have changes to their timing plan implemented from the centre because they are older technology, he admits.

A number of these traffic signals are approaching 20 years - that's the end of their life span. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

The newer models can have timings changed 'on the fly', he says, but with the older models require someone on-site to physically make those changes - much like loading new software on a computer.

He admits a simple new traffic signal could cost an estimated R800,000.

A new major traffic signal with smart detection, cameras, and a magnetometer is about R1.2 million. Neil Slingers, Network Management Director - City of Cape Town transport Directorate

Listeners who experience any undue delays regarding traffic signals in general, should call the Traffic Control Centre 0800-65-64-63 and report the location and the intersection and the number on the traffic signal.

Listen to the impact of load shedding on traffic lights below: