Status of load shedding not swayed by Ramaphosa, Cabinet or Sona, says Eskom COO

Oberholzer says Eskom's technical team anticipated backlash after the utility suspended load shedding last week, just in time for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

He maintains that President Cyril Ramaphosa has no influence on the status of load shedding during Sona or any other event.

The COO says load shedding is determined according to Eskom's capacity and the national electricity demand - not based on instructions from the government.

Oberholzer adds that Cabinet members are not exempt from load shedding, as far as he knows.

It was definitely not to assist the president during his State of the Nation Address. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

I do not have any knowledge that we are not load shedding in the areas that [Cabinet members] live. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

When we found that we have sufficient positive capacity on Wednesday and decided to stop load shedding, we kept in mind that we may be [accused of] putting back the power just for Sona. I can categorically state that that is not the case. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We are looking at the system, we are looking at the demand of the country, we understand our mandate to provide sustainable at all times, whenever possible. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

The system remains unpredictable and unreliable... Things can change overnight or during the day. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Oberholzer reflects the load shedding outlook for this week and Eskom's planned maintenance going forward.

