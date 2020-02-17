Load shedding suspended for Monday, but risk remains this week
The power utility suspended stage 2 blackouts on Sunday night, saying that its emergency reserves had adequately recovered.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 17, 2020
Date: 17 February 2020
Loadshedding not expected today, but possibility of loadshedding during the week remains @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/oktmKM2Gx0
Listen to Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer explain the situation and outlook for the week:
