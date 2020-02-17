Streaming issues? Report here
Load shedding suspended for Monday, but risk remains this week

17 February 2020 10:21 AM
by
Load shedding is not expected today, however, Eskom says the possibility of load shedding during the week remains.

The power utility suspended stage 2 blackouts on Sunday night, saying that its emergency reserves had adequately recovered.

Listen to Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer explain the situation and outlook for the week:


17 February 2020 10:21 AM
by
